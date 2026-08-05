Rapper Lil Wayne allegedly sent a covert 'want u' text to former Teen Mom star Rachel Beaver following a string of drunken social media DMs late last year, sparking secret travel planning that ultimately collapsed. The purported correspondence, which IBTimes UK cannot independently verify and should be taken lightly, reveals an unlikely connection that stalled when the 23-year-old reality personality failed to secure valid identification for her flight.

For context, this unusual saga began on November 13 during a TikTok Live broadcast. Beaver, admittedly intoxicated, was chatting with viewers about another MTV personality, Jenelle Evans, and her rumoured links to the rap icon. Fuelled by audience encouragement, Beaver took a rather wild gamble. She slid into the multi-platinum artist's direct messages with a bold proposition: 'Fly me out I won't say anything like the last one.'

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Lil Wayne Replies To Teen Mom DMs

The digital trail, shows a surprising willingness from the musician to entertain the midnight advance. Wayne reportedly requested Beaver's phone number shortly after her initial message, shifting their dynamic into a private text thread. It is a classic modern pivot, though slightly mad considering the immense disparity in their celebrity statuses.

Once off the app, the pair allegedly began hashing out a face-to-face rendezvous. Beaver suggested delaying any physical meeting until after the holidays, citing the highly practical hurdle of finding a reliable babysitter for her children. Silence naturally followed as the festive season occupied their time.

Lil Wayne Drops A 'Want U' Text

On January 3 at roughly five in the morning, the rapper seemingly resurrected the conversation with a blunt, two-word declaration. Following that 'want u' text, the duo reportedly spent weeks discussing flights. According to the messages, Wayne assured the young mother he would cover all travel expenses entirely on his end.

With the financial aspect sorted, Beaver asked to schedule the flight around her upcoming April 8 birthday. Late-night exchanges continued well into March, with Wayne allegedly texting her 'hey baby' at half past one in the morning.

Rachel Beaver Grounds Lil Wayne Travel Plans

Despite the elaborate planning, the clandestine trip never materialised. Beaver did not reply to his late March message until April, explaining that a frustrating bureaucratic issue, her inability to secure a valid identification card in time, had completely grounded her ability to fly.

After that mundane logistical failure, communication simply faded. Beaver says she attempted to reach out with a friendly 'hey :)' message, but it resulted in a glaring green text bubble. This digital red flag signalled that a user has either lost service or hit the block button. She suspects the trip fell apart solely because of the ID fiasco, noting to TMZ, 'It wasn't unusual for him to take a while to respond sometimes.'

Reality Star Blindsided By Fake Engagement Rumours

The situation took another bizarre turn in May when reports surfaced claiming the musician was engaged. Beaver admitted she felt completely blindsided by the sudden headlines, having believed she was still somewhat in his orbit.

Wayne quickly addressed the media chatter and clarified he was very much single. Even with his relationship status cleared up, Beaver confirms she has not spoken to the rapper since her final, unanswered text.

Representatives for Lil Wayne have yet to respond to requests for comment, leaving the entire saga frozen as a collection of unanswered read receipts.