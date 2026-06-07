Morgan Wallen cancelled his Saturday night concert at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium on 6 June after being advised of 'severe adverse weather conditions,' the country star told fans in a late-night Instagram video addressing the backlash to his decision.

The news came after thousands of ticket-holders had already poured into downtown Pittsburgh expecting the second of Wallen's two shows at the NFL venue, only to be told just hours before showtime that it was off.

The problem, as many of them immediately pointed out online, was that the skies above Acrisure Stadium looked clear enough, with no obvious sign of the kind of storms that usually shut down a major outdoor event.

In his video, posted to Instagram Stories late on Saturday, Wallen tried to 'clear the air' after what he called 'a lot of nonsense' being spread about him. He said his team had boarded his tour bus that morning and told him they had been consulting with local officials, who were warning of strong winds in the area.

'They said that there was going to be strong winds in the area, and I said, "OK,"' Wallen told fans. He said he then agreed to cancel, stressing that his stage set-up was substantial enough that high winds could have 'become fatal to a lot of folks around it.'

Weather Call Puts Safety and Trust in Tension

Wallen's public explanation followed hours of simmering anger on social media from fans who felt misled by the weather justification. Earlier in the day, he had posted a written statement announcing the cancellation, saying there was 'no choice but to cancel tonight's show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night.'

He told fans that 'safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority' and said refunds would be available at the point of purchase.

Local media and commentators immediately began pulling at the loose threads. KDKA Radio host Marty Griffin claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that 'Acrisure stadium officials [were] fuming,' alleging that Wallen had already left town by plane 'before they even had [a] meeting' about the show and had 'demanded they announce the cancellation after he was in the air.'

Breaking News:

Outrage over the Morgan Wallen show cancellation!

Acrisure stadium officials fuming.

Sources confirm…

Wallen left town on plane before they even had meeting and demanded they announce the cancellation after he was in the air. — Marty Griffin (@MartyGriffinKD) June 7, 2026

That version of events is unverified and has not been confirmed by Wallen or Acrisure Stadium. Other users shared what they said were flight logs showing a plane linked to the singer taking off before the cancellation was made public. Again, those claims have not been independently verified, and nothing in the documentation cited confirms who was aboard.

What is clear is that the National Weather Service had placed the region under a severe weather watch. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that forecasters had warned of strong wind gusts, hail, possible thunderstorms and an increased risk of isolated flooding on Saturday.

In other words, the threat was on the radar, even if it had not yet materialised above the stadium when fans started venting online.

Wallen Fans Split Over Pittsburgh No-Show

Wallen had successfully played Acrisure Stadium the previous night, even sharing the stage walkout with Olympic gold medallist and WWE legend Kurt Angle, a moment that had helped fuel anticipation for the Saturday follow-up. By the weekend's end, the mood had swung sharply.

'People started the weekend debating where Morgan Wallen will rank among the greatest country concerts ever in Pittsburgh,' sports and entertainment commentator Mike J. Asti wrote on X. 'A Saturday cancelation even as weather clears up has caused a heel turn that may make him never welcomed back. Unbelievable turn of events.'

Comedian Dustin Nickerson struck a more sardonic note, writing, 'Morgan Wallen cancelled in Pittsburgh tonight due to weather. In his defense, it is perhaps the most beautiful night I've ever seen.'

Morgan Wallen cancelled in Pittsburgh tonight due to weather. In his defense, it is perhaps the most beautiful night I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/kKJsB4qLaJ — Dustin Nickerson (@DustinNickerson) June 7, 2026

Wallen, for his part, suggested he felt bruised by the rush to judgement. 'I've been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true,' he said in his video. 'I think my true fans know that that's not how I operate in general, but I had to say it.'

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Wallen did not offer a revised date for the Pittsburgh show in his messages, nor did he go into detail about the precise wind thresholds or engineering concerns that tipped the decision. Acrisure Stadium officials have not issued a detailed public breakdown of the risk assessment either.

Without that, much of the argument is playing out in the gaps between what was forecast, what actually hit parts of Pennsylvania and what Pittsburgh concert-goers saw above their heads on Saturday evening.

What is not in doubt is that those who travelled, booked hotels and rearranged weekends for a second night with one of country music's biggest current stars left Acrisure with little more than a refund and a sour taste, while Wallen left having made a call he insists was about safety, not convenience.