Victor Mata Villarreal, a 45-year-old suspect in a deadly Midland, Texas shooting, had fired at a police officer during a vehicle pursuit just two days before Friday's rampage, which left one person dead and 10 others injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that Villarreal barricaded himself inside an abandoned veterinary clinic after firing at law enforcement and was found dead following a multi-hour siege.

How a Wednesday Traffic Stop Escalated Into a Friday Standoff

The sequence began on Wednesday 10 June, when a Midland officer attempted a routine traffic stop. The suspect, a resident of nearby Odessa, refused to comply and fired multiple rounds at the pursuing officer before speeding away. The officer returned fire but was uninjured, according to the Midland Police Department. Authorities subsequently located the suspect's abandoned vehicle a short distance away, prompting a regional search on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

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The situation culminated on Friday 12 June, roughly half a mile (one kilometre) from Wednesday's incident. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles converged on a commercial corridor lined with hotels and automotive businesses to confront the barricaded shooter.

Police Deploy Drones and Armoured Vehicles to Rescue Pinned Officers

Midland Police Chief Greg Snow confirmed that responding officers faced heavy gunfire upon arriving at the scene. Several personnel were trapped behind patrol cars and required emergency extraction via an armoured tactical vehicle. 'We moved to deny more targets for this active shooter,' Snow said, outlining the containment strategy.

Witness Andrea Mendias, who works at an adjacent body shop, reported hearing approximately 40 gunshots, closely followed by a small explosion at the clinic. Video footage showed armed officers deploying from tactical vehicles and using ground robots to assess the threat. Mayor Lori Blong confirmed that law enforcement used robotics and drone cameras to navigate the building, allowing officers to confirm the shooter was deceased without risking further casualties.

The Suspect's Criminal Background

While authorities have not disclosed exactly how Villarreal died, his criminal history is under scrutiny. Texas criminal records show he was convicted in 2009 for unlawfully carrying a firearm in San Angelo. Earlier arrests include charges in 2003 and 2004 for possessing a prohibited weapon, both dismissed through plea agreements, alongside a 2008 domestic violence charge.

Midland Memorial Hospital provided an update on the surviving victims. Medical staff performed emergency surgery on four individuals, while five others were treated and subsequently released from care.

Police have identified the Midland, Texas shooter as 45-year-old Victor Mata Villarreal, who opened fire on officers and bystanders before barricading himself inside a building.



Villarreal, who was wanted in connection with the attempted capital murder of a peace officer on… pic.twitter.com/3Zmfcwba58 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 12, 2026

Midland's History With Gun Violence

Midland, a city of roughly 140,000 residents, sits within the state's oil and gas region. The community is located 300 miles (482 kilometres) west of Dallas, neighbouring Odessa.

Friday's violence serves as a stark reminder of a devastating 2019 shooting rampage. In that prior incident, a gunman murdered seven people and wounded two dozen others while driving indiscriminately.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the exact timeline of Villarreal's final hours. Local officials are now prioritising support for the recovering victims in the wake of this tragedy.