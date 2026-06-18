A one‑year‑old boy, Kohen Wiley, was shot dead inside a car outside a Mississippi Walmart after a police officer opened fire during a shoplifting investigation. The officer involved in the fatal incident has been placed on administrative leave while state authorities carry out an independent review.

On 14 June, law enforcement responded to allegations of a stolen box of diapers in Senatobia. An officer discharged a weapon into a departing vehicle, killing Kohen and leaving another passenger critically wounded.

How A Diaper Theft Call Ended In Fatal Gunfire

Authorities said the vehicle was driving towards an officer when the shots were fired. However, multiple witnesses at the scene have publicly disputed that account, according to the Mississippi Free Press.

Kohen was struck by the gunfire while sitting in the car and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead shortly after arrival.

Another occupant, identified as a friend of Kohen's mother, sustained severe injuries and remains in a critical condition. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) confirmed that none of the officers suffered serious injuries.

Why Senatobia Erupted In Protest

The killing sparked immediate public anger in Senatobia. As reported by The Guardian, demonstrators gathered outside city hall on 16 June to demand accountability while municipal officials met inside.

Tensions rose as law‑enforcement officers wearing gas masks formed a line outside the Walmart. Police later deployed teargas to disperse the crowd.

The case involves personnel from the Senatobia police department and deputies from the Tate County sheriff's office. The MBI is continuing its examination and has not publicly identified the officers involved.

What Kohen Wiley's Family Wants From Authorities

Kohen's family is urgently demanding the public release of all police body‑camera footage. They are also seeking the immediate disclosure of external surveillance video from Walmart.

The family has retained civil‑rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them. Crump issued a statement addressing the circumstances of the infant's death.

'A one-year-old child is dead because police officers in Mississippi opened fire on a car in a crowded Walmart parking lot,' Crump stated. 'Kohen Wiley was a baby.'

'His mother, who has not been charged with any crime, says she was trying to communicate to officers that there was a baby in the car,' Crump continued. 'They fired anyway, leading to the death of an innocent one-year-old.'

Crump concluded his message by outlining their intentions. 'We intend to seek justice for baby Kohen and the life that was stolen from him,' he said.

How Officials Are Handling The Ongoing MBI Investigation

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell addressed the media at a local courthouse on 16 June. He said a thorough independent investigation is under way.

Tindell confirmed that all relevant police video footage will be released once the investigation concludes. Walmart has said the company is cooperating with the investigation into the police shooting.

The Senatobia police department addressed the incident online, promising updates. 'We are committed to full transparency,' the department's Facebook post stated.

The department added a further assurance as the town awaits answers. 'As the investigation progresses and facts are verified, we will share as much information as possible,' the statement read.