The investigation into the deadly shooting at Wilmington Hospital has taken a stark turn after authorities confirmed that the suspect and both victims were colleagues. John Wallace‑Bey, a 23‑year‑old from New Castle, Delaware, is in custody after being apprehended in Philadelphia on 16 June.

Police allege that Wallace-Bey targeted the two 19-year-old victims inside the medical facility during the afternoon. The attack resulted in the death of one individual, while the second remains in a critical but stable condition as the community grapples with the violence.

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From Tech Intern To Murder Suspect

Official reports reveal that Wallace‑Bey was employed by the health system as a community tech intern, a role he began in February 2026. His responsibilities reportedly included the maintenance of malfunctioning technology throughout the facility, which brought him into contact with various staff members.

The latest news indicates that the suspect was an employee at the time of the incident, alongside the two 19‑year‑old victims. While investigators have described the event as a targeted and isolated attack, they have yet to publicly discuss a specific motive for the violence.

Following the shooting, which occurred around 3:30 p.m., the hospital was placed under lockdown while SWAT teams conducted a room‑by‑room search, according to CBS. Patients were diverted from the emergency department as law enforcement secured the campus, allowing for the eventual resumption of normal hospital operations.

Arrest and Charges Following a Manhunt

After a significant manhunt, police successfully tracked Wallace-Bey to the Olney neighbourhood in Philadelphia. He was taken into custody later that evening and now faces a series of grave charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and various firearm-related offences.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Delaware to face these counts in court. Authorities have praised the collaborative efforts of law‑enforcement agencies across state lines, which they say were instrumental in the swift capture of the suspect.

A Community Left Shaken By Violence

The impact of the shooting has resonated across the city, with local officials expressing their sorrow. During a recent press briefing, Wilmington Mayor John Carney described the day as a period of intense fear for the hospital staff who remained at their posts to care for patients while the building was being cleared.

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer, whose wife is employed within the ChristianaCare system, noted that the incident serves as a reminder of the reach of gun violence. Jennifer Schwartz, the incoming president and CEO of the health system, issued a statement acknowledging the distressing nature of the event and offering support to those affected by the loss.

Hospital staff have described the chaos of the afternoon, with some mistaking the initial gunfire for common workplace noises before realising the severity of the situation. As the facility moves forward, the focus remains on supporting the surviving victim and the families of those involved in the attack.