A Blue Alert was issued after a Covington County deputy was shot on 8 June during a traffic stop in Mount Olive, Mississippi. Per WJTV News, deputies said the incident escalated after the flagged blue SUV failed to comply and attempted to flee, leading to a chase that ended when the vehicle got stuck.

Investigators said the driver came out with his hands raised, as additional occupants exited the vehicle. Shots were fired, leaving one of the responders injured. That deputy was transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for surgery and is now in stable condition.

Two Suspects Named in Deputy's Shooting

Authorities identified two suspects connected to the shooting and described them as believed to be armed and dangerous. Given that the crime involved an injured law enforcement officer, the suspects were placed on Blue Alert, an emergency bulletin that's often issued via TV, radio, mobile phones, and highway signs for broader awareness and to aid apprehension.

The Blue Alert initially included Zykerian Quentavius Magee, 19, and Cortavion Dewayne Hobbs, 19. Magee is described as 6'3″ and weighs 185 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray pants, while Hobbs is described as 5'6″ and weighs 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants. Magee has been cleared as a suspect in the shooting.

Suspects Related to Alleged Double-Homicide Perpetrator

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The Mississippi Department of Public Safety later identified an additional suspect, 18-year-old Cortavious Lawayne Hobbs, 5'6″ and weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Police said Cortavious and Cortavion Hobbs are the siblings of Cordarius Hobbs, a suspect in a double homicide that killed civilians Billy and Carol Blair in Simpson County during a standoff.

Governor Tate Reeves issued a public statement in the immediate aftermath, asking for support for the wounded deputy. 'A hero needs your prayers,' he pleaded. 'Today, a Covington County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and seriously injured during a traffic stop. Law enforcement is working to bring those responsible to justice. Make no mistake, they will be brought to justice. Please pray for this deputy and their family, Mississippi!'

Mississippi's Blue Alert Program in a Nutshell

Mississippi has a formal statewide Blue Alert plan, the program implemented after passing legislation under Mississippi Code § 45-1-151, which authorises emergency alerts when a suspect in a case involving the death or serious injury of a peace officer has not been apprehended. The MDPS administers the system, and law enforcement agencies complete an initial Blue Alert reporting form to request activation.

When activated, Mississippi's Blue Alert is transmitted through the Emergency Alert System (EAS) to television and radio stations and via Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) to cellphones and wireless devices, similar to AMBER Alerts.

The alert includes actionable suspect information such as name, physical description, or vehicle details, and residents are instructed to call 911 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation if they see the suspect. There are currently 37 US states with Blue Alert programs.