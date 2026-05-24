Influencer The Wizard Liz appeared emotional during a recent livestream after claims her ex-partner, Landon Nickerson, allegedly filed a child-related restraining order amid a dispute involving their son.

The influencer was seen crying while discussing her departure from the United States during a visa-related process and possible relocation to Asia. The situation gained widespread attention after the livestream was linked to reports of custody-related legal issues.

Who Is The Wizard Liz?

The Wizard Liz, whose real name is Lize Dzjabrailova, is a Belgian motivational influencer known for content focused on confidence, relationships, healing and self-improvement.

She built a large international audience through YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, where her videos regularly attract millions of views. Her content primarily targets young women and frequently focuses on mental wellbeing, femininity and personal growth.

Liz rose to prominence through long-form motivational videos and lifestyle content that later spread across short-form platforms. She is now widely recognised within the online self-help community.

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Why The Wizard Liz Became Emotional During Her Livestream

Liz became emotional during a livestream in which she discussed leaving the United States amid a visa-related process.

During the broadcast, she appeared distressed while speaking about separation from her child and uncertainty surrounding her future plans. The livestream followed growing speculation surrounding alleged custody complications involving her former partner.

According to reports, attention intensified after clips from the stream circulated widely across social platforms.

During the livestream, Liz claimed she was trying to return to the United States while dealing with legal and immigration complications involving Nickerson.

'My house is there. My car is there. My child is there. My whole life is there', she said while discussing efforts to regain entry.

She also alleged Nickerson had previously suggested marriage for immigration purposes.

'Right before I had to leave, he wanted me to get married to him for a green card', she said.

Liz further claimed a restraining order prevented her from travelling with her child.

'He basically went and he got a restraining order against me so that I could not take my child with me', she said.

She became emotional while describing separation and uncertainty surrounding custody arrangements. 'I literally don't know what to do', she said.

Who Is Landon Nickerson?

Nickerson is an American gaming creator and entrepreneur known for YouTube gaming content and online business projects.

He and Liz previously shared parts of their relationship publicly, including their engagement and family life. The pair later welcomed a son before speculation about tensions emerged.

Their relationship attracted significant online attention due to their combined social media following and frequent appearances on each other's platforms.

Details Surrounding The Alleged Child-Related Restraining Order

Claims surrounding a child-related restraining order emerged after allegations suggested Nickerson initiated legal action connected to their son following Liz's departure from the United States.

No publicly verified court filing confirming the alleged restraining order has been independently reported by major news organisations. Details surrounding the alleged filing remain unclear.

Neither Liz nor Nickerson has publicly issued a detailed statement addressing the alleged legal dispute.

The Wizard Liz's Visa Exit and Plans to Move to Japan

On 12 May 2026, Liz posted on TikTok with the caption 'moving to Asia for good', signaling a possible long-term relocation.

Her departure from the United States was reportedly linked to a visa-related process, with Japan later emerging as a key destination in her recent updates.