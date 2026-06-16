Jelly Roll's past affair has re‑entered the spotlight in Tennessee after the country star quietly filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo on 18 May, nearly 10 years after they married in Las Vegas in 2016. The Jelly Roll affair, which both he and Bunnie have spoken about in raw detail over the years, is now being dragged back into public view as fans try to make sense of the split.

The news of the divorce filing came after what had long been presented as a redemption story. The pair, who wed at the Little White Wedding Chapel in August 2016, had openly discussed almost losing their marriage when Jelly Roll cheated roughly two years into the relationship. The infidelity, and the messy emotional repair that followed, became part of their shared public narrative as his career took off and her media profile grew.

How The Jelly Roll Affair Began And Blew Up

In Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, Bunnie Xo's memoir, she recalled that early in the marriage the couple sometimes 'invited other women into [their] bed.' She wrote that she believed this would 'save [her] from all the other cheating [she'd] experienced in [her] life.' It was a coping mechanism dressed up as sexual freedom, and for a while it apparently worked.

But that set‑up did not prevent a more traditional betrayal. According to Bunnie's account, by 2018 the relationship had hit 'one of the lowest points.' Hoping to reconnect, she decided to turn up unannounced at one of Jelly Roll's shows. He was, she wrote, furious that she had appeared.

'I found out later that it was because he had his ex‑fling waiting for him in a hotel room down the street,' Bunnie claimed in the book. A third party later confirmed the affair, prompting her to leave Nashville and head back to Las Vegas.

The affair reportedly lasted between 10 months and a year and triggered a three‑month separation. In a 2024 TikTok video, Bunnie looked back on that period, saying their 2018 breakup, her move back to Vegas and Jelly Roll's efforts to win her back eventually put them on 'this wild journey called life.' She wrote that their 'castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground,' a line that feels more loaded now the marriage is ending.

Bunnie Xo's Lowest Point And The Jelly Roll Affair Fallout

Read more 10 Photos of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Before They Filed For Divorce: Inside their 10-Year Relationship 10 Photos of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Before They Filed For Divorce: Inside their 10-Year Relationship

The emotional toll of the cheating was severe. In Stripped Down, Bunnie wrote that on the night she discovered the affair she 'contemplated taking [her] life.' She described going into her bathroom, taking out a 'bottle of pills [she] had stashed in case of an emergency' and staring at it, wondering what an overdose might feel like.

She ultimately stepped back from that ledge. That choice, and the hard work that followed, gave the couple another seven years and turned what had been a private implosion into a cautionary story they would later recount on podcasts and TV sofas. It also explains why dredging up the Jelly Roll affair now is not just messy gossip for her, but a reopening of something she already laid bare in unflinching detail.

Jelly Roll has, publicly at least, owned his part in the damage. Speaking on the 'Human School' podcast in October 2025, he called cheating on Bunnie 'one of the worst moments of [his] adulthood.' He said it was the first time he felt he 'really can't get this right at all' even though he knew he was 'in love with this woman.'

He also blamed the crowd he was running with at the time. 'I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives,' he admitted, adding that when he was using cocaine, his circle was full of heavy users. He said he had once been proud of long‑term friendships even when those people were, in his words, 'horrible humans' and 's----- human'.

The phrasing was rough, but that seemed to be the point. He wanted listeners to hear, without polish, just how bad he believed it all was.

Defending A Cheater, Then Facing Divorce

After Jelly Roll went public about his infidelity, Bunnie found herself justifying the decision to stay. On Instagram, replying to a follower who questioned why she reconciled, she pushed back at the idea that walking away is always the brave move.

'It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head‑on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves — instead of running or gossiping,' she wrote. 'Growth isn't weakness, it's grace. But not everyone's built for that kind of strength. I pray you never have to feel that pain be you're judging another woman's life.'

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she described discovering the affair as 'just so heartbreaking' and said the couple went through 'a lot of therapy' to repair the damage. Offering Jelly Roll a second chance, she insisted, was 'the best decision [she] ever made'.

Then came the line that now lands differently: 'Will he get a third? Absolutely f------ not. Let's just make that clear.' She emphasised that he had earned that second chance and, in her view, 'became the man that he is today'.

Whether that change endured or something else later broke down is still unknown. TMZ, citing unnamed sources, has said the divorce filing was mutual and framed it as a private 'family matter.' The paperwork, as reported so far, contains no fresh cheating allegations, and neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie has publicly accused the other of new infidelity.

The timing is still brutal. Once a couple has laid out one major betrayal in public, any move towards divorce drags that history straight back into the spotlight. Fans online are already combing through old interviews, pulling quotes from Bunnie's book, replaying clips and reading lyrics like they are clues.

For now, the only firm beats of the story are the ones they have already shared. A rushed Vegas wedding. An affair that stretched close to a year. A three‑month split and a dramatic reunion. Years of counselling and public vows of loyalty. And now, a low‑key filing in a Tennessee court that hints even rebuilt castles can, eventually, slip back into the sea.