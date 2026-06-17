Grammy-nominated country music star Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife of nearly ten years, Bunnie XO, triggering a fierce wave of public backlash from fans who have roundly condemned the singer for abandoning the woman who raised his children and forgave his admitted infidelity.

The legal documents, which list irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split, have blindsided the entertainment world and ignited widespread anger across social media, where commentators have heavily criticised the musician's actions following his recent ascent to global stardom.

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce from Bunnie XO

The legal proceedings came to light after court records filed in Franklin, Tennessee, confirmed that the 41-year-old musician, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, quietly filed for dissolution. According to a report by TMZ, the legal separation officially occurred on 9 May 2026, just over a week before the formal divorce petition was logged with the court on 18 May.

The news has left fans deeply shocked, especially as the couple had previously appeared completely in love during the 2026 Grammy Awards in February. During Jelly Roll's acceptance speech for Best Contemporary Country Album, he credited his wife for helping him transform his life.

Sources close to the former couple have stated that the decision to part ways was entirely mutual and remains a private family matter.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's Relationship and Family

The couple first met in 2015 at a concert venue in Las Vegas before tying the knot in August 2016, later returning to the same chapel to renew their wedding vows in 2023.

Throughout their highly publicised decade together, the 46-year-old podcast host, real name Alisa DeFord, became an anchor for the singer's turbulent life, actively stepping in as a devoted stepmother to raise his two children from previous relationships, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy.

Read more Why Jelly Roll Ended Marriage Months After Gushing Over Bunnie Xo At Grammy Awards Why Jelly Roll Ended Marriage Months After Gushing Over Bunnie Xo At Grammy Awards

Jelly Roll's Infidelity

The high-profile marriage has frequently endured severe personal trials, which both individuals have discussed with characteristic candour. During his appearance on the Human School Podcast last year, Jelly Roll openly admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, describing the affair as one of the absolute worst moments of his adult life and noting the immense guilt he carried.

Bunnie XO later revealed the emotional toll of Jelly Roll's infidelity, saying it changed the way they viewed love. Although she left him for a month in 2018, she ultimately returned, believing a relationship could be rebuilt stronger if both partners were willing to put in the work.

Fans' Reaction To The Split

News of the divorce filing sparked an emotional response online, with many fans rallying behind Bunnie XO. Critics argued that she stood by Jelly Roll through financial hardship, legal troubles, and personal struggles, only for the marriage to end after he achieved mainstream success and underwent a dramatic weight-loss transformation.

Many commenters also pointed to Bunnie's role in helping raise his children and her decision to forgive his past infidelity.

One user wrote on X: 'He cheated on her multiple times during their relationship and she forgave him every time and defended him publicly. She also has helped him raise his two kids from previous relationships and treat them as her own. She supported him throughout his entire career and helped him get healthy again too. Now he's the one leaving her.'

He cheated on her multiple times during their relationship and she forgave him every time and defended him publicly. She also has helped him raise his two kids from previous relationships and treat them as her own. She supported him throughout his entire career and helped him get… https://t.co/xRLOq7Hkk7 — 𝓔𝓶 ♡ (@emkenobi) June 16, 2026

Others urged caution against making assumptions about the couple's private life. 'Stop acting like you know what's going on in their relationship. Nobody knows what it's like between them behind closed doors,' one commenter wrote.

Neither party has issued an official public statement regarding the split.