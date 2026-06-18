Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo in Tennessee, with an insider claiming the country star's newly public Christian image had come into conflict with her adult-content career and outspoken 'raunchy' persona.

The 41-year-old musician, whose real name is Jason DeFord, submitted divorce papers in May, drawing a line under nearly a decade of marriage to Bunnie, born Alisa DeFord.

The split follows months of scrutiny over Jelly Roll's evolving persona, as he shifted from tattooed Southern hip-hop outsider to crossover country act leaning into faith-based branding.

Bunnie, by contrast, has kept running a high-profile adult platform and hosting a podcast built on explicit sex talk and provocative humour. The divorce was described as a mutual decision and handled as a private family matter, even as the religious fault line between them appears to have been widening in plain sight.

Christian Rebrand At Odds With Bunnie Xo's Adult Lifestyle

The news came after Jelly Roll began leaning more visibly into Christian country circles, a shift the unnamed insider told The Daily Mail sat awkwardly alongside Bunnie's past as an escort, OnlyFans creator and lingerie-heavy online personality.

'There is just such a conflict in what's going on. He's preaching this Christian way of life,' the insider claimed. 'She's posing mostly naked and talking about porn and penises on her podcast.'

Harsh as that sounds, it broadly tracks with how Bunnie has built her platform. Her output has long revolved around explicit talk and candid sex chat, while Jelly Roll has increasingly focused on redemption, sobriety and faith in interviews and on stage. The source cast that contrast as more than a marital clash, alleging that label and PR teams saw Bunnie as a problem for Jelly Roll's polished new image.

'At every turn, she's just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they're trying to create. This is the talk of the town in Nashville,' the insider added, presenting the rift as a widely discussed issue in the country scene.

The same source went on to question Jelly Roll's religious pivot altogether, arguing that there is serious money to be made in Christian music if he maintained a squeaky-clean persona.

'There's so much money in Christian music, but his renewed faith is just an act in my opinion,' the insider said. 'He saw a lot of money in this market and told Bunnie to get it together. But she wouldn't stay in line and it is destroying his brand.'

None of those claims has been publicly addressed by Jelly Roll or Bunnie, and for now they remain unverified allegations from a single, unnamed source.

Divorce Adds Fuel To Culture-War Scrutiny

It can be recalled that Bunnie has never hidden her past or her business choices. The source described her as refusing to shrink herself to fit a new Christian-country mould, arguing the distance between the pair was not some temporary rough patch.

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'She just wants to be what she is. She's been an escort and in porn and gets her validation and audience from being in a G-string. That's been her life, but now, suddenly, he's a preacher, and she's a preacher's wife,' the insider claimed.

That phrase, 'preacher's wife', carries particular weight in conservative Nashville, conjuring an image of demure modesty that sits a long way from Bunnie's loud, explicit independence. To anyone watching their feeds, that clash has been obvious for some time.

The timing of the Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo divorce rumours has also overlapped with a wider political row over the singer's perceived leanings. The Irish Star report notes that Post Malone abruptly cancelled six shows with Jelly Roll after a flare-up over the rapper's alleged links to the MAGA movement. That step, alongside a separate social media moment involving South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, has turned Jelly Roll into a reluctant culture-war prop.

Fans began to suspect the artist might be edging towards MAGA circles after Noem, nicknamed 'ICE Barbie' online, posted smiling photos of herself with Jelly Roll on Instagram. Images of the Republican governor and the Grammy winner grinning and embracing were enough to kick off another round of speculation about his politics.

Those questions sit against a grim backdrop. Several A-list figures have already condemned Noem and the Trump administration's hardline immigration crackdown, which has been linked to the fatal shootings of Minneapolis residents Reneé Good and Alex Pretti, both 37. The deaths have become a shorthand for opponents of the policy, and any celebrity seen cosying up to Noem is being grilled over it.

Public Faith, Private Silence

During a backstage media session at the 68th Grammy Awards in February, where Jelly Roll picked up three awards, that scrutiny was pushed right in front of him. A journalist asked: 'Would you be willing to comment on what's going on in the country right now?'

'Not really,' he replied at first, before trying to expand on that answer.

'So this is the truth, and I'm glad somebody asked, because I love talking about this stuff, and people care to hear my opinion, but so I can tell you that people shouldn't care to hear my opinion,' he said.

It was a strangely circular response, hinting at an artist keenly aware that every word now carries a price. That caution sits in clear contrast to Bunnie's say-anything, show-everything public style.

For now, the divorce filing in Tennessee, the claims about clashing lifestyles and the growing scrutiny of Jelly Roll's religious and political positioning have left fans parsing what is performance, what is conviction and what is brand management. The two people best placed to answer those questions have, so far, stayed largely silent.