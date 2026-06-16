Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie Xo, in Tennessee, bringing an end to nearly nine years of marriage just months after publicly praising her at the 2026 Grammy Awards, according to court records cited by Fox News Digital.

The country star, 41, submitted the paperwork in Williamson County on 18 May and listed their date of separation as 9 May, citing 'irreconcilable differences.'

The split comes less than a year after the pair renewed their vows in Las Vegas, returning to the same chapel where they first married in August 2016 during what they have often described as a whirlwind, untraditional love story.

Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, met Jelly Roll in 2015, long before his crossover into mainstream country stardom, and became the stepmother to his daughter, Bailee, and son, Noah.

Representatives for Jelly Roll have been contacted for comment, but nothing further has been confirmed, so much of what follows about the state of their relationship rests on Bunnie's own previously published accounts.

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The timing of Jelly Roll's divorce filing is striking. At the 2026 Grammys in February, the couple were openly affectionate, holding hands and embracing on the red carpet and inside the venue.

After winning the award for Best Contemporary Country Album, Jelly Roll used his moment on stage to give Bunnie a shout‑out, framing her as central to his personal and professional turnaround.

Only three months later, the same marriage ended in a Tennessee court. There is no indication in the legal documents, as reported, of any explosive claim beyond 'irreconcilable differences,' but Bunnie has not hidden the volatility that has long sat behind their public displays of unity.

In her memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, and in interviews with Fox News Digital earlier this year, the Dumb Blonde podcast host laid out a relationship that was never remotely conventional. She wrote about discovering that an ex‑fling of Jelly Roll's was waiting for him 'in a hotel room down the street' during a low point in their marriage.

'When I found out about it, I was devastated,' she told Fox News Digital in February. 'I was hurt because I didn't think he would be the one person to do that. I thought he was different.' Instead of only blaming him, she said she asked herself why she kept attracting those kinds of men.

That mixture of hurt and self‑interrogation runs through her account of the marriage. She has been clear that they did not walk into it with the expectations of a textbook bride and groom.

'I was a working girl, and he was an ex‑drug dealer, a gangster‑turned‑struggling artist,' she said. 'There's a different set of rules on the street than there are in what I'd call traditional marriages.' She added that cheating was 'wrong across the board' but suggested their shared history made everything more complicated than outsiders might assume.

A Turbulent History Behind The Jelly Roll Divorce

Bunnie's memoir paints an even bleaker picture of that crisis period. She recalled strangers messaging her on social media, saying Jelly Roll was with his ex‑fling.

'Are you f---ing kidding me?' she wrote. 'We had an agreement.... Folks started DM'ing me on social media, saying J was with his ex-fling. The pieces started to fit together, and it became easier to disconnect from him.... I went completely silent and didn't reach out to J or answer any calls.'

Soon after, Jelly Roll released his 2018 album Waylon & Willie II. Bunnie wrote that listeners could 'clearly hear a man smack-dab in the middle of an affair, pouring his guilt into lyrics,' adding that she still 'hate[s] most of the songs on that album' and cannot listen all the way through.

Looking back, she has said the breakdown of the fairy tale they tried to build was about more than a single betrayal. Both, she argued, struggled to escape their pasts. She brought what she called 'so much baggage' from an abusive previous relationship and from seeing her father cheat. He, she suggested, did not believe he would ever meet a woman who loved him without trying to change him.

At one point, they turned to couples' therapy in an attempt to repair the damage. What they walked into, hoping would be an educational, even constructive, process, quickly became what Bunnie described as a 'screaming match.' The husband‑and‑wife counselling team, she recalled, 'had no idea what they had stepped into.'

'We were just screaming at each other,' she said. 'There was just so much anger, so much hurt, so much pain from both ends. We left that therapy session that day, and I was like, 'This is it. We're never going to be together again.'

They did, somehow, come back from that. Bunnie has spoken movingly about a joint decision to 'break every generational curse,' to grow, and to become, respectively, the wife, husband and father they believed each other deserved.

By 2023, they were renewing their vows and telling interviewers they woke up every day choosing one another, even on days they did not particularly like each other. 'I've seen 10 different versions of my husband in 10 years, and he's seen probably four different versions of me,' Bunnie said at the time, describing a house with 'no judgment' where they faced difficulties 'head‑on.'

The divorce filing in Williamson County now sits awkwardly alongside those declarations of loyalty and reinvention. Fans who watched the couple walk the ACM Awards red carpet in 2025 and the Grammys carpet in 2026 might reasonably feel whiplash at how swiftly the story seems to have turned.

Until either Jelly Roll or Bunnie addresses the court papers directly, the reasons behind that final, formal move to separate will remain largely inferred from a relationship they themselves always insisted did not fit any traditional script.