Bunnie XO has revealed that her estranged husband, Jelly Roll, is already back on the dating scene following his recent divorce filing, offering her full support as the country music star moves on from their nearly decade-long marriage.

Speaking on her Dumb Blonde podcast, the influencer and podcast host encouraged potential suitors to pursue the country music star, joking that 'his DMs are open' and urging fans to 'shoot your shot'.

The revelation comes a month after Jelly Roll filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, bringing an end to a marriage that began in 2016 and made the couple one of country music's most candid and beloved partnerships.

Bunnie XO Reveals Jelly Roll Is Already Dating

During a candid episode of her podcast, Bunnie XO revealed that Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has already started dating following their divorce filing.

Far from expressing bitterness, the podcast host appeared enthusiastic about the country star's new chapter, telling listeners:

'My husband is ready to date. He is ready, rearing and ready to go.' Joking about his recent health transformation, she added: 'He's all hopped up on testosterone, let me tell you. He's ready to go.'

Bunnie XO went on to confirm that Jelly Roll has already begun meeting new people, saying: 'He's even started dating, which is great. I love that. So, his DMs are open. Go to freaking his Instagram. Shoot your shot.'

The 45-year-old also praised her estranged husband for the progress he has made in recent years, declaring, 'Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season. He looks so good. He is healthier than he's ever been.'

While encouraging fans to message the singer, Bunnie XO suggested he may be searching for someone very different from herself.

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'He needs a really sweet girl who is normal and isn't trying to be an influencer,' she said. 'I think he wants the complete opposite of me, which is what he deserves.'

Her remarks offered a rare glimpse into the pair's post-separation relationship, with Bunnie XO making clear that she remains supportive of Jelly Roll as he moves forward with his personal life.

Staying Single For Now

While Jelly Roll has already begun dating, Bunnie XO said she has no intention of entering another serious relationship anytime soon, choosing instead to focus on herself following the split.

'Your girl is not going to ever be in another relationship. I'm sorry to break your heart, guys,' she joked. 'I'm about to be a player.'

Despite her playful tone, Bunnie XO said she is prioritising healing and personal growth as she adjusts to life after the end of their nearly decade-long marriage.

No Cheating Involved

Meanwhile, the podcast host also clarified that there was no infidelity involved in the decision to end the marriage. She instead attributed it to long-standing communication difficulties and emotional frustrations that had gradually taken a toll on the relationship.

She described the split as painful but insisted there remains love and respect between them. Bunnie XO also referred to Jelly Roll as her 'best friend', emphasising that their bond has not disappeared despite the divorce.