Country star Jelly Roll may be gearing up for a major television gig, but it is his estranged wife, Bunnie XO, who is drawing attention after revealing a surprising update about their future plans together.

Just days after news broke that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage, Bunnie stunned fans by announcing that the pair still intend to have a child together through IVF. The revelation came as the musician was confirmed as one of the celebrity guest hosts stepping in during Jimmy Kimmel's summer hiatus on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Bunnie XO Says She And Jelly Roll Still Plan A Baby Despite Divorce

Speaking candidly on her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie, 46, addressed the couple's highly publicised split and revealed that their long-running fertility journey remains very much alive despite the end of their marriage.

'We're still having a baby together,' Bunnie said, explaining that both she and Jelly Roll remain committed to becoming parents and intend to raise their future child as co‑parents.

Bunnie admitted that the arrangement is unconventional but said it reflects the bond they still share. She also confirmed that Jelly is already dating other people, and netizens immediately sprang to her defence.

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'Men who dump someone who held them up thought they were flying on their own. She's going to be so far ahead without him,' one fan wrote. 'He fumbled so hard. He's going to regret it. What an idiot,' another commented.

'Bunnie you deserve someone that chases you back,' yet another fan said in the comments section.

Bunnie also explained that the decision to continue their IVF journey stems from years of emotional investment and shared hopes of expanding their family. The couple have been publicly documenting their fertility struggles since 2024, including multiple embryo losses and the challenges associated with IVF and surrogacy.

Jelly Roll Lands New Gig After Divorce Filing

The baby announcement comes as Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, prepares for another career milestone. The Grammy‑nominated performer has been selected as one of several celebrities who will guest‑host Jimmy Kimmel Live during the host's extended summer break. The opportunity marks Jelly Roll's second time filling in for the late‑night host and reflects his growing profile beyond the music industry.

The other confirmed guest hosts include Rosie O'Donnell, Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and Ike Barinholtz. It has not yet been announced which dates Jelly is taking over as host.

Can Jelly Roll And Bunnie Stay Close After Divorce?

Bunnie has made it clear that she remains supportive of Jelly despite the divorce filing. Both stars have said that their relationship remains rooted in friendship and mutual respect. Bunnie recently described Jelly Roll as her 'best friend', while sources close to the singer say he will always love and appreciate the woman who stood beside him throughout his rise to fame.

Although their marriage may be ending, the former couple's plans for parenthood appear unchanged. For fans, the idea that Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO could move forward with a baby after divorce may seem unusual, but the pair say their focus remains on building a loving family, just in a different form than they originally imagined.