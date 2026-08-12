A Wyoming restaurant owner was left staring at a $130 (£96.26) bill after four diners allegedly finished a feast, stood up together and made a dash for their car instead of reaching for their wallets.

The group at Sweet Zoey Mediterranean restaurant in Casper reportedly ate everything from appetisers and drinks to mains and sweets before allegedly fleeing through the door, leaving owner Zoey Aldahash furious and frustrated.

The incident has since ignited a heated debate online over dine-and-dash culture, public shaming and what restaurants should do when customers walk away without paying.

Four Diners Ate Everything Before Fleeing

According to Aldahash, the group appeared to be a family of four, including two teenagers, who visited her restaurant and ordered a substantial meal.

Rather than leaving behind a tip or even a card to settle the bill, the diners allegedly waited until the meal was finished before making their exit.

Aldahash told Cowboy State Daily that they ate 'appetizers, drinks, sweets, mains, everything'.

The restaurant owner said the moment was particularly striking because the four diners allegedly moved together.

'Then the four of them stood up in the same moment together, they walked to the door, and once they opened the door, they ran to the car. They were running,' she said.

The unpaid tab reportedly came to around $130 (£96.26), turning what could have been an ordinary restaurant visit into a costly headache for the small business.

For an independent restaurant, an unpaid bill can mean more than simply losing the price of a few meals. The food has already been prepared, staff have already worked to serve it and ingredients have already been used, leaving the business to absorb the loss.

Owner Says Police Had Failed Her Before

Aldahash's anger was heightened by the fact that this was not her first experience with diners allegedly leaving without paying.

She said she had previously contacted police over another dine-and-dash incident but felt that the response had not produced results.

'In my previous experience, calling the police didn't work. There was no help, so I didn't contact the police the second time,' Aldahash said.

The restaurant owner posted an image on Facebook that appeared to show the alleged diners, effectively putting the incident in front of the local community.

Aldahash said she believed the latest diners had deliberately taken advantage of the restaurant.

'These people came here and they intended to steal,' she said.

Her post quickly attracted attention, with commenters debating both the alleged behaviour of the diners and the decision to publicly share their image.

Social Media Erupts Over the $130 Bill

Some users supported Aldahash and argued that publicly identifying alleged dine-and-dashers could help ensure restaurants are not repeatedly targeted.

One commenter even offered to cover half of the unpaid bill, saying they could contribute $65 (£48) to help the restaurant recover some of its loss.

Others urged Aldahash to contact police, while some expressed outrage at the alleged decision to eat a full meal and leave without paying.

The incident also prompted comparisons with other restaurants that have turned to social media after experiencing similar problems.