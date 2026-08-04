Rural mothers already face far greater risks giving birth than their urban counterparts, and two Trump administration policies are converging to make that gap wider still. A $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas and sweeping Medicaid cuts are both squeezing the doctors and hospitals rural mothers depend on, according to an analysis published by The Atlantic.

Rural mothers face a maternal mortality rate 81 percent higher than their urban counterparts, and are nearly twice as likely to need transfer to another hospital during birth because the care they need is not available locally, health policy researcher Keith Humphreys wrote in the outlet's analysis, based on figures covering 2016 to 2019.

Jake Johnson calls out Brad Finstad for failing to deliver funding for rural hospitals in Minnesota: “$137 billion was cut from rural health care. That's an $87 billion gap. In the first district alone, we were forced to close four rural clinics. We cannot have our farmers… pic.twitter.com/wnzqkfpL3z — Project True North (@proj_true_north) August 4, 2026

Rural Maternity Units Are Disappearing

The trend has only accelerated since 2019. Since the end of 2020, 139 rural hospitals have stopped delivering babies or announced plans to do so before the end of 2026, a 13 percent reduction in rural labour and delivery units, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform's June 2026 report. Just 41 percent of rural hospitals nationwide still offer the service, and in 12 states fewer than a third do.

Where units have closed, the consequences are measured in miles. Rural patients typically must travel 30 minutes or more to reach a hospital with labour and delivery care, and sometimes 50 minutes or longer, compared with under 20 minutes for most women in urban areas. Separately, healthcare advisory firm Chartis found more than 40 percent of rural hospitals are now operating at a financial loss, with 417 facilities considered vulnerable to closure altogether.

Visa Fees Squeeze Physician Supply

Rural hospitals have long relied disproportionately on foreign-trained doctors working under H-1B visas to fill physician shortages. In September 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation requiring a $100,000 fee for new H-1B petitions filed by workers outside the United States, a move hospital groups warned would make it harder to recruit doctors to underserved areas.

The fee's legal status remains unsettled, with US District Judge Leo Sorokin striking down the fee on 8 June 2026 and ruling the executive branch had exceeded its authority. Days later, he temporarily stayed his own decision while the government pursued an appeal. The fee currently remains in effect pending that appeal.

Fewer OB-GYNs. Fewer birthing units. Higher insurance costs. In Iowa, it's getting harder to safely have a baby.

The Atlantic reports only 4% of the nation's OB-GYNs practice in rural areas, and fewer new doctors are willing to work in states with strict abortion bans.



1/6 pic.twitter.com/eT8LXZWHAS — Iowa Senate Democrats (@SenateMajority) August 3, 2026

Medicaid Cuts Threaten Rural Births

Medicaid covered 1.5 million births in 2023, 41 percent of all US births, and financed nearly half (47 percent) of births in rural areas, according to KFF. This makes the programme central to keeping rural maternity wards open.

Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July 2025, which is projected to cut federal Medicaid spending by roughly $137 billion in rural areas alone over the next decade, according to a KFF analysis based on the Congressional Budget Office's estimates of the reconciliation law's Medicaid provisions.

Read more Trump-Voting Towns Fear Deadly Delays After Rural Hospitals Close and Emergency Care Moves Farther Away Trump-Voting Towns Fear Deadly Delays After Rural Hospitals Close and Emergency Care Moves Farther Away

Congress attached a $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Fund to soften that blow, but KFF found it would offset only about 37 percent of the projected rural Medicaid cuts. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has called the fund a major boost for rural communities, though FactCheck.org found he and other officials had overstated the fund's impact, claiming it represented a 50 percent increase over current Medicaid spending on rural hospitals.

The overlap of these two policies lands squarely on the parts of the country with the least capacity to absorb it. Fewer doctors able to relocate to rural counties, combined with hospitals losing federal funding they rely on to keep labour wards open, points towards more closures and longer journeys for women already facing the highest risks in childbirth. Both the visa fee and the scale of Medicaid's rural shortfall remain contested in the courts and in Washington, meaning the picture could still shift depending on how the H-1B appeal and future funding decisions play out.