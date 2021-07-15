According to a report produced by the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, between 2000 and 2021 the total number of businesses increased by roughly 2,500,000

The highest annual rate was between 2003 and 2004 and 2013 and 2014- at a percentage increase of 7%.

The first ever year which saw a decrease in the total business population was 2017 (-0.5%).

The most successful and progressive startups in the United Kingdom generally tend to utilize the same pair of AI-based business tools so as to maximize their potential long term growth and expand their targeted consumer demographics.

Newly formed businesses in the UK are- on average, growing at a rate that exceeds 4%. Due to the increasingly competitive nature of the UK's commercial market, business owners need to ensure that they incorporate the correct business tools into their model for a variety of reasons.

These include: to ensure that they do not bottleneck their future capabilities, to successfully proliferate their online presence, and to proactively initiate a variety of innovative financial proposals.

Business software tools are a crucial element of building your perfect brand image and maintaining a high degree of consumer utility. Below we will discuss the five latest business tools that corporations are relying on to significantly drive their monetary success.

1. Website Builders

Roughly 33% of all consumers scavenge for information online before concluding on whether to make a purchase or not.

This is because business websites facilitate and reinforce consumer trust in relation to a business's products, increasing long term brand image and loyalty. Moreover, websites can enable a rise in sales more directly, as they often allow you to organically, regularly, and controllably advertise your products.

At the moment, the problem for business owners usually arises when deciding what Website Builder platform to work with- -rather than whether they should use one or not. This is because they can offer significantly different features, benefits, and disadvantages, and consequently can significantly affect the future nature and capabilities of your business's site.

The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC), has released a report which analyses the top Website Builder Platforms on the market in 2021. They have considered a variety of metrics, including: website flexibility, customization, and software and AI technology capacity.

Albeit it being quite impossible to declare a unilateral 'best' website builder for every business model, TRUiC's list undoubtedly adopts an insightful and analytical approach, and this can hopefully be very helpful in enabling you to make the right choices for yourself in a rather uncomplicated and straightforward way.

2.Social Media Management & Verifications

A plethora of UK startups have additionally started working with social media management platforms so as to progress their marketing initiatives and streamline their growth in an organic way.

Such applications usually come with a variety of exclusive features. These include stock images and templates, but can also manage your business's online presence- offering social media verification services for Instagram and Twitter.

3.Chatbot businesses

The world's consumers have inadvertently become accustomed to the Chatbot industry in the last couple of years. This is because global e-commerce colossals- such as Facebook, Amazon, Google, etc, have launched a plethora of company initiatives which have ensured that their consumers interact with chatbots extremely regularly.

Chatbot technology- fueled by AI, allows small and large businesses alike to 'automate' a variety of company procedures which- in the past, had to be carried out by human capital instead.

Consequently, business owners can rely on Chatbot technology to cut down significantly on labour costs and further proliferate the efficiency of their business's structure.

One obvious area that this applies to is customer service, but the use of Chatbots extends much further than that. The explosive growth of the world's e-commerce market- which is driven largely by changes in global consumer shopping behaviours, has further increased the tangible applicability of the Chatbot industry.

4.Project Management Software

Project management software can allow businesses to: quickly assign tasks , track the progress of projects, and set important reminders, quite easily and effortlessly.

By ensuring you have a free and spacious user interface, management software can provide ample benefits in regards to cutting down your inefficiency costs, and- depending on your business's specific structure, may also grow into a more 'sophisticated' project management plan which is tailored to your company's future growth and potential.

5.Content Marketing Tools

Most successful UK startups are managing to leverage certain content marketing tools so as to reap the benefits of successful SEO campaigns.

These can be handled quite cheaply. For example, by developing your own website or blog and consequently driving organic traffic to your business's products.

Software marketing tools can also be used to identify and note the specific consumer demographics that visited your page, which can further assist you in directly driving more relevant traffic to your business's website, increasing your total sales and snowballing your total growth.

A Final Say

Of course, the above list is by no means exhaustive, as: a)the list of useful business tools currently available is undoubtedly too large, and b) the current size and industry of your business will likely greatly affect the resulting efficacy of these tools.

Having said that, the above article dictates a couple of the current best choices, which should provide ample benefits regardless of your specific business model. Good luck!