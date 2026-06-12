The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off this week, bringing global attention to North American venues. Fans wanting to know how much tickets cost and whether any remain available have several options . But securing entry requires navigating FIFA's resale systems, third-party platforms and rapidly shifting prices.

Resale for some less sought-after group stage matches has been reported from £134 ($170), though premium fixtures command significantly more. This guide covers what is currently available, what it costs, and where to buy.

Navigating Last-Minute Availability Through Official Channels

Seven matches are scheduled at Boston Stadium from 13 June through 9 July, including a round of 32 game and a quarter-final tie, according to CBS. Tournament organisers are releasing additional inventory through a Last-Minute Sales Phase online, operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

As of 13 June, seats remained available for six Boston Stadium matches. The Haiti against Scotland group match on Saturday is completely sold out, but fixtures on 16 June and the 9 July quarterfinal show limited availability.

Be there for all of the #FIFAWorldCup action. A limited number of tickets are on sale soon!



Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. All ticket sales are final. Terms apply. — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 7, 2026

Analysing Ticket Costs and Resale Market Trends

The most affordable standard ticket from FIFA costs £316 ($400) for the Norway against Iraq match on 16 June. The official resale platform lists seats for that same fixture from £454 ($575), though Ticketmaster currently offers tickets below £316 ($400) for this game.

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Premium matches carry significantly higher prices. The most expensive base ticket is for the 9 July quarter-final, currently priced at £3,318 ($4,200), a figure that may shift once competing nations are confirmed. On Ticketmaster, the same quarterfinal is listed at £7,900 ($10,000), while the official FIFA resale platform shows a comparable ticket reaching £272,550 ($345,000).

How Third-Party Platforms Offer Alternative Ticketing Options

Some group stage games are now listed for below £158 ($200) across various platforms. Resale marketplaces including StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and Ticketmaster offer buyer protections and hold substantial inventory where official channels have dried up.

Consumers frequently turn to resale marketplaces like StubHub and Vividseats when official channels dry up. These platforms are recognised sources for sporting events and offer buyer protections. Sites like SeatGeek and Ticketmaster also hold plenty of inventory.

Market dynamics have shown shifts over the past few months. Over the last 60 days, average secondary market prices dropped by eight per cent, according to Business Insider. However, data indicates this reversed recently, with averages climbing 10 per cent over seven days.

Lowest Entry Prices Across Host Cities

Pricing data reveals stark contrasts between host venues. According to TicketData.com, San Francisco boasts the lowest average entry point for group fixtures at £237 ($301). Vancouver follows at £316 ($400), while Atlanta sits at £350 ($444) and Kansas City at £353 ($447).

Latin American venues are recording the highest demand. Mexico City leads with an average group stage ticket price of £1,290 ($1,633), followed by Miami at £1,095 ($1,387) and Guadalajara at £985 ($1,247). Fans willing to travel will find the most affordable fixtures in the United States, with many listings under £177 ($225).

Why Team Popularity Influences Resale Ticket Costs

Venue location is one factor, as specific teams dictate the final outlay. Popular international squads drastically elevate the going rate for any group fixture. Latin American sides are currently driving the highest average match costs.

Mexico leads the market, commanding an average of £1,726 ($2,186) per game. Brazil follows with an average asking price of £1,272 ($1,611) to watch their squad. Portugal also ranks highly at £1,265 ($1,602), likely influenced by supporters eager to witness Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reigning champions Argentina sit seventh, with entry prices starting around £860 ($1,089). The primary northern host nations present lower barriers to entry. Average entry to watch the United States sits at £767 ($972), while Canada averages £448 ($568).

For neutral fans seeking the live stadium atmosphere, certain teams offer better value. Egypt, New Zealand, and Iran stand as the most affordable teams today. The average entry for these nations hovers around £260 ($330).

Securing Legitimate Access and Final Purchasing Recommendations

While the official FIFA portal occasionally releases batches, high traffic leads to delays. Buyers frequently encounter waiting rooms and verification steps to view inventory. When official costs exceed secondary markets, the effort may not yield the best results.

Recognised third-party platforms remain secure options for acquiring access to Boston matches. These companies employ guarantees that issue refunds if the seller fails to deliver seats. This protection brings peace of mind to consumers seeking the cheapest tickets available.

As the tournament progresses, fluctuations in the secondary market are expected. Fans should consistently monitor official portals and trusted third-party sites for late drops. Staying vigilant remains the best strategy for experiencing this historic sporting event.