Jennifer Garner has revealed she was 'consumed' by the 'upheaval' of her marriage breakdown with Ben Affleck, telling InStyle in a new interview that she barely worked during the period when their family life was unravelling in Los Angeles in 2015.

The actor, now leading the upcoming small‑screen adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel The Five Star Weekend, reflected on how the collapse of her 10‑year marriage forced her to rethink not only her career, but how she raised the former couple's three children.

The news came after almost a decade of public restraint from Jennifer Garner over the split. For those who only remember the glossy red‑carpet versions of 'Bennifer 2.0' and the memes of a weary‑looking Affleck, it can be easy to forget that his first marriage was, for a long time, sold as the solid one.

How Jennifer Garner’s career was affected by ‘upheaval’ of Ben Affleck divorce https://t.co/2h9VlqGUuy pic.twitter.com/U07aTK3Dev — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2026

Garner filed for divorce in April 2017, two years after the pair quietly separated just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary. They shared a rare joint statement at the time, stressing 'love and friendship' and a 'commitment to co‑parenting' and insisting they would make no further comment on what they described as a 'private, family matter.'

Publicly, Jennifer Garner became something of a cultural shorthand for the ideal ex‑wife, unfailingly polite, relentlessly supportive, and determined to shield Violet, now 20, Finn, 17, and 13‑year‑old Samuel from the worst of the spectacle. She once told Vanity Fair she still considered Affleck 'the love of my life' and said she would 'go back and remake that decision.'

Jennifer Garner On Being 'Consumed' By Family Upheaval

The Five Star Weekend casts Jennifer Garner as a grieving food blogger who gathers her closest friends for a healing girls' trip to Nantucket. It is exactly the sort of gently sunlit drama into which audiences are likely to project their own stories of heartbreak and reinvention. Asked by InStyle about balancing work with motherhood, Garner used the opportunity to look back at the most turbulent years of her life.

'When my kids were little, I worked so little, and then we had such an upheaval in our family, that I really hardly worked for a long time,' she said, describing herself as 'consumed' by the transition.

There is no direct criticism of Affleck in her wording, but the implication is hard to miss. While his rehab stays and changing relationships dominated the headlines, she appears to have quietly stepped back from the Hollywood race to manage the fallout at home.

Garner went further, offering a sort of hard‑won manifesto for working parents trying to hold it all together. 'You have to raise yourself at the same time,' she said.

'And just be so radically kind to yourself about how imperfect it is. There's no such thing as balance. There's no such thing as doing it right. And when the big moments happen, you are okay, and that's on you to know and understand so your child feels your okayness.'

It is hardly an attack line. Yet in the long, tangled history of the Garner–Affleck divorce, even a clear description of her own exhaustion now sounds, to some ears online, like a pointed reminder of who carried what.

Affleck's Regret, Garner's Restraint

The contrast between Jennifer Garner's measured comments and Ben Affleck's more tortured public introspection has always been striking.

Despite their split, she kept publicly defending him, even when his addictions were making tabloid front pages. In August 2018 she was photographed driving him to a Malibu rehab facility, her face set in that familiar mix of concern and resolve. Fans decided, not entirely unfairly, that there was only one person he trusted to get him through a crisis.

Affleck has, in turn, repeatedly admitted he still feels the loss of that marriage. On Good Morning America in 2020, he said he had not wanted to be a divorced father and described the end of the relationship as 'so painful and so disappointing.

In myself.' He added, 'I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children... Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not.'

A few weeks later, speaking to The New York Times, he called the divorce 'the biggest regret of my life' and talked about stewing in 'shame' and 'self‑loathing.' Those comments ignited a small wave of hope among fans that the pair might find their way back to each other.

By then, Jennifer Garner had quietly been seeing businessman John Miller since 2018, a relationship kept almost aggressively low‑key, without joint red‑carpet appearances or social‑media theatre. Affleck, meanwhile, moved into a hyper‑public reunion with Jennifer Lopez in 2021, and married her the following year. Their second‑chance romance, and its 2024 separation and 2025 divorce, played out like a sequel nobody asked for.

Some of Affleck's own words during that period made life more complicated. A lengthy conversation with Howard Stern was reduced by one outlet to the line, 'If I had not been divorced, I would still be drinking,' prompting fierce criticism that he was blaming Garner for his addiction.

Affleck later told Jimmy Kimmel he had been misrepresented and that the summary was 'actually the opposite of what I meant,' insisting he had been trying to talk about how unhappy people reach for unhealthy coping mechanisms.

From Garner, there was no public retaliation. If she was furious, she kept it off the record.

Co‑Parenting, Two Households And A New Phase For Jennifer Garner

Earlier this year, on the One Nightstand podcast, Jennifer Garner offered a more practical glimpse into post‑divorce life than any red‑carpet smile ever could. 'When your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mum and dad, and he becomes dad and mum,' she said.

Without the 'yin and yang' of both parents in one home, each is forced to stretch into roles they might not have expected. 'There's a little bit of loss in that, but there's also something gained in that,' she added.

Jennifer Garner Details "Upheaval" Her Family Experienced After Ben Affleck Divorce https://t.co/QoZ7In7cj3 — E! News (@enews) June 3, 2026

None of this sounds like someone revising history. It sounds more like a woman, now in mid‑life, finally giving herself permission to admit how hard it has all been.

In the InStyle piece, Jennifer Garner ends on a quietly defiant note about her work. 'When I work, I don't apologise to my kids for it. I do thank them for being so sweet about it,' she said. 'But that's part of life. Working hard is part of life, and messing up is part of life. Tripping and falling, there's room for all of it.'

Nothing in her latest comments has been confirmed by Affleck, and his perspective on the specifics of that period remains his own. Until or unless he chooses to respond, her account should be taken as exactly what it is, one parent's view of a family that was, for a time, held together by someone who now seems ready to stop pretending it didn't take everything she had.