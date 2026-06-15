Brad Pitt is bracing for what friends describe as a final blow in his long running estrangement from his children, as twins Knox and Vivienne prepare to turn eighteen in Los Angeles next month, according to reports from outlets including The Blast and the Daily Mail.

The latest claims sit on top of a near decade of upheaval that began with Angelina Jolie's 2016 decision to file for divorce after an alleged altercation on a private plane from France to Los Angeles. Authorities later declined to bring charges after investigations by the FBI and child services, and sources close to Pitt say he accepted responsibility for his conduct, sought treatment, got sober and apologised to Jolie and the children. Those around him maintain that he believed the family would, in time, stitch itself back together, even as the legal battle over custody became one of the most scrutinised in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt Fears A Final Break

After years of motions, hearings and appeals, a judge initially awarded Pitt and Jolie equal shared custody, only for that decision to be overturned when questions were raised about the judge's business ties to Pitt's legal team, leaving Jolie with primary physical custody. Pitt eventually stopped pressing for expanded custody in 2024, according to the same reporting, and insiders now say he has been largely shut out of the children's lives, missing graduations, performances and school events.

It is against that backdrop that people in Pitt's camp frame the twins' eighteenth birthday as more than a milestone and closer to an ending. One source quoted by the Daily Mail put it starkly, saying, 'We are at the finish line. Angelina has won' and describing what they allege has been 'a comprehensive and deliberate effort to fully alienate the children from their father.' The same insider called the prospect of his children dropping 'Pitt' from their surnames an 'exclamation point' and claimed Jolie had carried out 'the most effective campaign of parental alienation ever' although those assertions cannot be independently verified and remain the view of unnamed sources rather than established fact.

The symbolism around surnames has become a running thread in this family drama and has repeatedly spilled into public view. Zahara introduced herself simply as 'Zahara Marley Jolie' at a Spelman College sorority event, while court filings and credits show Maddox and Shiloh taking steps to remove 'Pitt' from their names as they reached adulthood. Vivienne, meanwhile, was credited as 'Vivienne Jolie' when she worked as a production assistant on the Broadway musical The Outsiders with her mother listed as producer, a move confirmed by outlets including Us Weekly and People, though reports have stressed that there is no clear evidence of any formal legal name change.

The focus has now swung to Knox, after footage circulated of his graduation from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles, where Jolie was seen in the crowd as her son collected his diploma before heading off to compete in a local Muay Thai bout the same day. The Daily Mail and follow up reports have claimed that his school paperwork omitted 'Pitt' from his name, in line with some of his siblings' choices, although the precise wording on the diploma has not been released publicly and nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

In simple terms, three themes keep returning in the accounts around Brad Pitt and his children. First, supporters of the actor argue that as the twins reach adulthood he will lose the last legal levers he had to see them, which fuels the sense of a looming cut off. Second, the visible decisions by several of the children to drop his name in credits and introductions are read in his camp as a painful public verdict on their father. Finally, almost every allegation on either side rests on anonymous friends, sealed files or confidential therapy sessions, which means outsiders are dealing with fragments rather than a complete picture.

Angelina Jolie Allies Challenge Brad Pitt Narrative

Jolie's allies strongly reject the idea that she masterminded a campaign to turn the children against their father and insist the distance is a consequence of his own behaviour. A source familiar with her position told the Daily Mail that 'if he is not close to the kids, it is because of the harm he has done' and argued that his lack of full honesty about past actions had damaged trust, adding that 'no one knows, except them, how bad it has been.'

Those speaking for Jolie also dispute claims that she tried to reconcile with Pitt in the aftermath of the plane incident and instead say she committed to years of family therapy in the hope that everyone, including Pitt, could find a way to move on. From that vantage point, the children's decisions about surnames and contact are seen less as manipulation by their mother and more as the natural result of experiences they are not yet ready to discuss in public, a view that again cannot be independently tested.

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For Pitt's supporters, his efforts to get sober and to apologise count as evidence that he has done the work and deserves another chance, and they say he remains open to his children at any time. Reports have described him as 'desperate' to reconnect with Knox and Vivienne, sending messages ahead of birthdays and milestones even when, according to those same sources, the twins do not respond. Others close to the situation quietly acknowledge that both parents are now relying less on lawyers and more on the unpredictable choices of six young adults who have grown up in the glare of an extraordinary feud, and whose private feelings about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remain largely their own.