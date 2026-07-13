No other sitting US president in history has ever had an airport named in their honour until now. However, the decision to mark this milestone with what appears to be low-effort automation has quickly overshadowed the achievement.

Airport Gets a Presidential Rebrand

South Florida has officially ushered in a new era for its main aviation hub following legislation approved by Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this spring. What was once known as Palm Beach International Airport has now formally adopted its new presidential moniker.

Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. “President Donald J. Trump International Airport!”



Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to @megforflorida, @GovRonDeSantis, @JamesUthmeierFL, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House! pic.twitter.com/Yi5LSdlDaT — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2026

First previewed by Eric Trump two months ago, the updated emblem offers a heavily altered, metallic gold take on the nation's Great Seal.

AI Logo Errors Spark Online Scrutiny

A closer inspection of the artwork reveals a series of structural anomalies. Online observers quickly pointed out that the eagle's limbs contain major anatomical errors, with mismatched claws, asymmetrical legs and a chaotic cluster of random shapes. The entire composition also appears noticeably lopsided.

The inaccuracies continue throughout the graphic. Rather than holding arrows in its right claw, as tradition dictates, the eagle grasps olive branches on both sides, with an unequal number of feathers on each wing. The shield also features just 11 stripes instead of the standard 13 found on the official US seal.

Reddit Users Tear Into the Design

People online quickly branded the design as cheap AI. The backlash exploded on Reddit, where a thread cataloguing the errors went viral. One user joked that, despite having all the resources in the world, the project still ended up with a broken automated image.

One heavily shared post summed up the mood, titled: 'All the resources in the world and the logo for Trump Airport is AI generated'.

Read more Trump's Self-Branded US Passport Includes an Embarrassing Design Flaw That Proves He Doesn't Know Who Uses Them Trump's Self-Branded US Passport Includes an Embarrassing Design Flaw That Proves He Doesn't Know Who Uses Them

When asked about the controversy, a local official did not dispute claims that the design was computer-generated. A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Department of Airports simply said: 'The logo was provided to the airport. We do not have information regarding its production.'

Trump's Growing Reliance on AI

The logo fits a wider pattern. The Trump administration has frequently used artificial intelligence to produce low-cost promotional material that critics have dubbed 'slopaganda', often targeting political opponents or exaggerating the president's image.

This is far from the first time Trump has shared AI-generated content that sparked controversy. Late last year, he posted a clip depicting himself as a fighter pilot attacking peaceful demonstrators with liquid waste, leaving many viewers confused.

Donald Trump uploads an AI video of himself dumping feces on ‘No Kings’ protesters from a ‘King Trump’ jet.



pic.twitter.com/2EXPW5LDEU — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 19, 2025

By April, however, he faced backlash from his religious supporters after sharing images comparing himself to Jesus Christ and the Pope. AI has also been used for more conventional branding, including a promotional video for his White House ballroom.

AI May Have Avoided Legal Problems

AI may also have offered a legal workaround. Federal law heavily restricts the use of the official US Great Seal, meaning a local Florida airport would likely face legal obstacles if it adopted the genuine emblem. A flawed AI-generated imitation, however, can mimic the design without technically breaching those rules.

Despite the criticism, the emblem is already impossible to miss. A massive welcome sign featuring the design stands at the main entrance to the airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the logo is displayed throughout the facility, making it the airport's new public face.