Natalie Portman is reportedly furious over speculation that Rachel Cusk's forthcoming novel Life of M is based partly on her, with sources claiming the actress feels 'violated' by the conversation surrounding the book in Paris ahead of its 25 August release.

The novel follows an unnamed writer documenting the life of a famous actress known only as M. Cusk has not confirmed that the character is based on Portman, but readers and literary commentators have pointed to similarities between M's fictional career and the Oscar winner's life.

Why 'Life of M' Has Been Linked to Portman

The speculation has grown partly because Portman has publicly praised Cusk's work. She selected the author's 2021 novel Second Place for Nat's Book Club, chose Parade in 2024 and invited Cusk onto her book club podcast. While promoting Parade, Portman wrote on Instagram, 'Forever in awe of Rachel Cusk and the way she disrupts form and the conventions of storytelling.'

Both women also live in Paris, a detail that has encouraged reports portraying them as close friends. However, sources described as being close to Portman have disputed that characterisation, claiming the pair have only crossed paths a handful of times and 'are not, and have never been, close friends.'

That distinction matters because some coverage of the novel has reportedly framed the story as one of betrayal between two women who once shared a personal connection. One Paris-based friend said Portman believes publishers have overstated the relationship to create a more dramatic narrative around the novel.

'Natalie is a very private person, that's why she moved to Paris, so Rachel's book, Life of M, has really pissed her off,' the friend claimed. The source also denied claims that Portman secretly helped Cusk write the novel or agreed to fuel interest in its release. 'She thinks it is a real low blow and is horrified about the rumours she was in on the book in some way, which she certainly was not,' the insider said.

The friend added that the actress reportedly found the suggestion especially offensive because of her support for women's solidarity. 'Natalie is big on girl power and sisterhood, so this is a gross violation of her code,' the source claimed. 'She believes women's bonds should be nurtured and not manipulated for commerce.'

Cusk has not publicly said that M represents Portman, while the actress has not issued a public response confirming the reported comments attributed to her friends.

The Fictional Details Fueling 'Life of M' Rumours

The character at the centre of Life of M is portrayed as an isolated and self-absorbed celebrity whose fame affects almost every part of her life.

She lives in a large home described as being 'like a big doll's house, with her as a doll inside of it,' receives special treatment and struggles to connect with people outside her world. Several details have encouraged comparisons with Portman, although none establishes that the character was based on her. M appears in an advertising campaign surrounded by pink flowers. Portman has represented Dior since 2010 and has appeared in Miss Dior campaigns featuring pink roses and peonies.

M is also introduced as a child actor whose mother objected to sexually suggestive scenes in her first film. Portman filmed Léon: The Professional at the age of 11 and 12, and her mother reportedly sought the removal of sexually explicit material from the script.

The parallels continue with M's career. The fictional actress plays a ballet dancer competing for a major role, which has drawn comparisons with Portman's Oscar-winning performance in Black Swan. M later visits a mansion associated with a powerful family before portraying one of its members, another detail that has been compared with Portman's role as former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie.

There are also clear differences. A separate insider described Portman as private, warm and bookish, insisting that M's personality bears 'absolutely no resemblance' to hers. Another unnamed source, however, offered a different characterisation, describing the actress as having a tough exterior and being particular.

Portman is reportedly not planning to confront Cusk publicly. A friend claimed she is concentrating on her reported pregnancy and reported relationship with French electronic music producer Tanguy Destable.

The claim that she is expecting her third child, along with details about the reported relationship, comes from the source material and has not been independently verified.

For now, the connection between Portman and M remains speculation. The book may have drawn on fragments familiar to readers, or the similarities may simply reflect the recurring pressures of fame, privacy and performance. Until Cusk confirms a connection, the alleged link remains just that, a theory.