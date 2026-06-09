'Disclosure Day' is one of 2026's most-talked-about films. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film examines what could happen if extraterrestrial life were publicly revealed. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Wyatt Russell, and Eve Hewson.

With Disclosure Day generating buzz, interest in Hewson's work has grown. Some may recognize her in television shows like Bad Sisters and The Perfect Couple. Here's everything to know about the actress.

Who Is Eve Hewson? Career and Background

Eve Hewson, whose full name is Memphis Eve Sunnyday Iris Hewson, is a 34-year-old Irish actress. Her father is U2 frontman Bono (Paul David Hewson), and her mother is activist and businesswoman Ali Hewson (née Alison Stewart).

Hewson grew up in Killiney, an affluent suburb of Dublin, and later moved to Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Hewson has three siblings: a sister, Jordan, and brothers Elijah and John. They didn't grow up in the spotlight, something Hewson is grateful for.

'I'm really lucky I didn't grow up in London. I'm really lucky I didn't grow up in LA. Being in Ireland and just how Irish people don't care about fame, it's not our currency at all ... I think that really helped,' she told the Irish Times in 2021.

Hewson developed an interest in acting when she was 13 years old, though her parents were initially hesitant about the career path. They didn't want her pursuing a drama degree, but instead wanted her to go to regular college.

'I wanted to be a real actor, you know like Meryl Streep and go to grad school ... my parents said you can only apply to Tisch and you probably won't get it, so good luck,' Hewson told the Irish Times. She eventually got into Tisch and spent four 'challenging' but fulfilling years there.

Since then, Hewson has landed major roles in various television series and movies, including the film Flora and Son, the thriller series Behind Her Eyes, the Irish black comedy series Bad Sisters, and Netflix's mystery drama series The Perfect Couple.

Eve Hewson as Jane in Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day'

Disclosure Day marks one of the biggest roles of Hewson's career to date. In Spielberg's film, she plays Jane Blankenship, a former nun and Daniel's (Josh O'Connor) girlfriend. The trailers show Jane caught in the midst of chaos as the truth about extraterrestrial life begins to emerge.

Hewson previously worked with Spielberg in Bridge of Spies, a 2015 historical drama film. According to the director, it was Hewson's performance in Bad Sisters that ultimately helped secure her role in Disclosure Day.

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'She's wonderful. I had previously worked with Eve Hewson on Bridge of Spies (2015), she played Tom Hanks' daughter. But I thought of her because I was a big fan of Bad Sisters. I thought she did extraordinary work in that. So, she got the part pretty quickly,' Spielberg told RTÉ Entertainment.

'As Steven said, she's an extraordinary actor but she's also so fun to work with. She's also a brilliant friend and very supportive,' Hewson's co-star, Josh O'Connor, added.