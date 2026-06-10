Colman Domingo joined a star-studded red carpet in New York this week as anticipation builds for Steven Spielberg's new science-fiction film Disclosure Day, bringing renewed attention to the actor's career, personal life and rising profile in Hollywood.

The appearance comes ahead of the film's theatrical release on Friday and places Domingo alongside an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Eve Hewson, Josh O'Connor and Colin Firth in what is being billed as one of the year's most high-profile sci-fi releases.

'Disclosure Day' Premiere in New York

The New York premiere of Disclosure Day took place on Monday night, drawing major industry attention to the latest project from director Steven Spielberg and writer David Koepp. The film is based on a story by Spielberg and explores the global reaction after humanity is confronted with confirmed extraterrestrial life.

The premise, which asks what would happen if proof of alien existence were suddenly revealed to the world, has already generated strong public interest following the release of its trailer. The official synopsis teases a scenario in which 'the truth belongs to eight billion people,' setting the tone for a large-scale science-fiction drama.

Domingo attended the red carpet alongside cast members including Emily Blunt and Eve Hewson, as well as co-stars Josh O'Connor and Colin Firth. The event marked one of the final promotional stops before the film's wide release.

Who is Colman Domingo?

Colman Domingo is an American actor known for his work across film, television and theatre. Over the years, he has established himself as a versatile performer, taking on roles in both independent productions and major studio projects.

His growing prominence in Hollywood has been driven by a consistent presence in critically noted productions and a reputation for strong character-driven performances. Domingo has also worked as a writer and director, expanding his influence beyond acting and into broader creative roles within the industry.

Colman Domingo's Movies and Projects

Colman Domingo's career spans stage and screen, with early recognition coming from his theatre work, including acclaimed performances in productions such as A Boy and His Soul and The Scottsboro Boys. These roles helped establish his reputation as a commanding stage performer with strong dramatic range and presence.

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He later transitioned into television, gaining wider visibility through roles in series such as Fear the Walking Dead, where he played Victor Strand, a character that became central to the long-running franchise. His film career has since expanded with standout performances in projects including If Beale Street Could Talk, directed by Barry Jenkins, and Zola, which earned praise for its sharp tone and contemporary storytelling.

Domingo's profile continued to rise with his portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in Rustin, a performance that brought him major awards recognition and further cemented his status as a leading dramatic actor in Hollywood. He has also appeared in projects such as Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, sharing the screen with a high-profile ensemble cast.

In recent years, he has become increasingly visible in major studio productions, often working with acclaimed directors and appearing in films that attract both critical attention and commercial audiences. His involvement in Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day reflects this continued trajectory into large-scale, global releases.

Net Worth and Professional Earnings

Colman Domingo's net worth has been widely discussed in entertainment media, although exact figures are not publicly confirmed. Industry estimates generally place him at around $8 million (around £6 million), reflecting his sustained work across television, film and theatre.

His income sources include acting roles in film and television productions, theatre performances and additional creative work such as writing and directing. As his profile continues to rise, particularly through involvement in large-scale projects like Disclosure Day, his overall earnings potential is expected to grow.

Colman Domingo's Husband: Raúl Domingo

Outside of his professional work, Colman Domingo is married to Raúl Domingo, who has maintained a relatively private profile while occasionally appearing alongside the actor at public events.

The couple has been together for many years and is known for keeping their personal life largely out of the spotlight, despite Domingo's increasing visibility in Hollywood. Their relationship is often cited as a stable foundation alongside his expanding career in film and television.