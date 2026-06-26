Fresh off the record-breaking success of 'Obsession,' Michael Johnston has revealed that his dream next project is to star in a powerful and 'really good' queer film.

Johnston has quickly become one of Hollywood's fastest-rising stars after 'Obsession' shattered box-office expectations. The supernatural horror film has grossed more than $220 million (£160 million) worldwide, making it Focus Features' highest-grossing release to date despite reportedly being produced on a modest $750,000 (£561,000) budget.

The film has also turned heads thanks to its 26-year-old writer-director, Curry Barker, whose YouTube background and connection with Gen Z audiences have challenged Hollywood's traditional path to success.

Johnston plays Baron 'Bear' Bailey, a shy music shop employee who wishes for his childhood friend Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, to fall in love with him. Instead, his wish unleashes terrifying consequences in what has become one of the year's biggest horror hits.

Hoping to Tell a Powerful Queer Story

With his career reaching new heights, Johnston says he is excited by the opportunities now coming his way and hopes one of them will be a meaningful LGBTQ+ role.

'I'm honored to now have all of these doors opening for me and to actually have a choice in what I do next,' he said in an interview with Out. 'It's a dream come true! Growing up, I always wanted to see more representation on TV, and I never thought that that would be me. I'm really looking forward to getting to tell a really good queer story in the future. That is something I'm really looking forward to.'

Although many moviegoers only recently discovered Johnston is gay, longtime fans have known since he publicly came out in 2023. Earlier in his career, he portrayed Corey Bryant, a recurring gay character in the final two seasons of 'Teen Wolf,' and also appeared in the coming-of-age film 'Slash.'

Why Representation Matters

The 30-year-old admitted taking on those early LGBTQ+ roles was intimidating, particularly growing up in North Carolina.

'If I'm being honest, that was really scary, especially coming from North Carolina — the Bible Belt,' he said. 'Before Teen Wolf, there was also another movie I did called Slash. My character in that one is questioning. He's trying to figure out who he is and what he likes.'

What surprised Johnston most was the response from viewers.

'I did get thousands of messages and letters from fans thanking me, saying how much my character in Teen Wolf helped them. I had no idea what that representation would mean to so many people.'

He said those experiences ultimately helped him better understand himself as well.

'I'm so proud of who I am. I've been out, I wouldn't say loudly, but it's just part of who I am. It's such an honor to be able to live my life, be who I am, and hear what an incredible difference it makes. I got hundreds and even thousands of messages from people saying, "Thank you for just being who you are."'

Building on a Career-Defining Role

Johnston believes films should spark conversations beyond entertainment.

'We need more movies that get people talking about relevant social topics. That's what the movies are all about! We need to keep making noise, not just during Pride Month, but every month. We're still here and we deserve to be treated the same way everyone else is treated.'

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He also reflected on the challenge of portraying Bear, saying he approached the morally complex character without judgement.

'It was really important for me, when playing Bear, to not judge him for any of the terrible decisions that he was making. I had to find a way to justify all of those decisions. We pulled it off on a shoestring budget! I'm so fulfilled creatively and I'm so happy that this film is resonating with audiences everywhere.'

With Obsession earning a 94 per cent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and emerging as one of 2026's biggest surprise hits, Johnston's profile has never been higher. Now, as new opportunities continue to arrive, the actor says he hopes his next chapter will include telling the kind of powerful queer story he wished he had seen growing up.