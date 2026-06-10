CM Punk has been absent from WWE Raw since the post-WrestleMania 42 episode, prompting ongoing speculation about his status and creative direction within WWE.

The former World Heavyweight Champion last appeared in a segment involving Cody Rhodes shortly after losing the title to Roman Reigns. Since then, his absence from weekly programming has fuelled discussion among fans over when he will return and what storyline awaits him heading into SummerSlam 2026.

CM Punk's Absence From WWE Raw

CM Punk has not been featured on WWE Raw since the immediate aftermath of WrestleMania 42, where he dropped the World Heavyweight Championship. His final appearance included a confrontation with Cody Rhodes that appeared to plant the seeds for a future rivalry.

WWE has continued to build its Raw programming without Punk, focusing heavily on faction-based storylines and the ongoing influence of Roman Reigns across the brand. His absence has been described internally as a planned break to allow his character to reset following a demanding run since his return in 2023.

CM Punk's Return Timeline and Creative Direction

WWE is reportedly planning for Punk's return in the build-up to SummerSlam 2026, with the most likely window coming after Night of Champions on 27 June, when major storylines typically begin accelerating. Creative discussions are said to be centred on reintroducing Punk directly into a high-profile programme rather than a gradual return.

While WWE has not officially confirmed any timeline, the expectation within the company is that Punk will be positioned as a key feature of Raw's summer narrative once he reappears on television.

Rumoured Feud With Seth Rollins

One of the leading creative directions under consideration involves a renewed rivalry between Punk and Seth Rollins. The two have previously shared tense exchanges on WWE programming since Punk's return, with their interactions generating strong audience interest.

A potential feud would place both stars at the centre of Raw's SummerSlam build, though WWE has not confirmed whether any programme between them would include championship stakes or remain personal in nature. Internal speculation suggests the rivalry could serve as a major pillar of Raw storytelling heading into August.

Other Potential Storylines and Opponents

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Beyond Rollins, several other WWE stars remain loosely linked to Punk's long-term direction.

A storyline involving Cody Rhodes has been discussed following their WrestleMania 42 encounter, while Roman Reigns continues to shape the broader main event landscape on Raw.

Additional names such as Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu have also been mentioned in internal discussions as potential opponents to re-establish Punk's momentum. WWE is also balancing separate plans for Gunther, Finn Bálor and LA Knight across both Raw and SmackDown.

WWE Raw Storylines in Punk's Absence

Raw has continued to evolve without Punk, with the World Heavyweight Championship picture still heavily influenced by Roman Reigns and associated factions. The departure of several top names between brands has further reshaped the roster, leaving WWE to rely on faction-based storytelling and emerging talent.

While performers such as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins remain central to the company's direction, Punk's absence has been widely noted as a gap in promo-driven, character-focused segments. WWE is expected to restore that dynamic once his return is formally introduced into ongoing storylines ahead of SummerSlam season.