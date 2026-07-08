Timothée Chalamet and director Denis Villeneuve unveiled the first extensive footage of their sci-fi finale during a global fan event in Los Angeles, where Anya Taylor-Joy stunned as Alia Atreides.

Addressing audiences across eight international cities ahead of the 18 December cinematic release, Chalamet wasted no time praising his colleague, calling her performance as the dangerous royal sister both 'terrifying and amazing'.

The upcoming film picks up 17 years after Paul Atreides seized control of the galaxy at the brutal conclusion of the previous instalment. Drawing heavily from Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah, the newly revealed trailer plunges viewers into the grim consequences of Paul's absolute power. The universe is now steeped in intergalactic bloodletting, led by an emperor whose infallible visions have gone dangerously dark.

Anya Taylor-Joy and the Expanding World of 'Dune: Part Three'

The Los Angeles presentation made it entirely clear that Villeneuve has abandoned the contemplative pacing of his first film. The director told the press that this final act is far more action-packed and tense.

We see Paul struggling with his foresight, confessing that his mind has grown clouded. 'The future has a way of talking to me,' Paul says in the footage. 'I can't see what's ahead.'

That blindness is deeply problematic given the arrival of Robert Pattinson as Scytale. The shapeshifting adversary openly declares a plan to strike the core of imperial power and execute a total regime change. Scytale also resurrects fallen warrior Duncan Idaho as a ghola, sending him to the emperor as a poisoned gift. When Paul asks why he has returned, Duncan replies that he is there to deliver a peace proposal meant to destroy him.

Chalamet Hails Alia Atreides and a Terrifying New Vision

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While the trailer leans into political assassinations, the emotional wreckage of the Atreides family takes centre stage. Zendaya returns as Fremen warrior Chani, navigating a fractured romance with Paul following his marriage to Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan.

Yet the evolution of the emperor's sister became one of the presentation's major talking points. Anya Taylor-Joy reprises her role as Alia Atreides, transforming from a prophetic child into a fiercely devoted follower of her brother.

Chalamet was quick to dispel any notion that his praise was just standard Hollywood marketing. 'She's breathtaking, and she is unbelievable in this movie,' Chalamet said of Taylor-Joy. 'That's not media hyperbole. She is actually terrifying and amazing.' Watching her fully inhabit the fierce devotion of the character is wild, perfectly complementing the action-packed tonal shift Villeneuve described.

The Heavy Burden of 'Dune: Part Three'

Perhaps the most striking element of the preview is how broken the emperor appears. Gone is the strident revolutionary of the earlier films. Instead, the teaser closes with a shaken Paul begging for forgiveness.

Chalamet noted this moral rot was exactly what Herbert intended, offering a warning tale about charismatic leaders. 'He wanted to warn the world what can happen when people blindly follow leaders, and that even the good can be corrupted,' Chalamet explained.

When an audience member in Dallas asked what advice the pair would give their younger selves back in 2019, Chalamet urged himself to savour the rare air of high art. Villeneuve was far more pragmatic. 'Sleep as much as you can,' Villeneuve quipped.

Before one lucky fan in each cinema found a ticket for a private December screening hidden beneath their seat, Villeneuve expressed his profound gratitude, leaving the desert behind for good.