New set photos from Beach Read have reignited debate over Patrick Schwarzenegger's casting as Augustus 'Gus' Everett, with some fans once again expressing doubts about whether the actor is the right fit for the character.

The photos show Schwarzenegger alongside Phoebe Dynevor, who stars as January Andrews in the upcoming adaptation of Emily Henry's best-selling novel. In the photos, the two actors share a kiss as production continues on the romantic comedy.

Beach Read follows two rival authors struggling with writer's block. The two challenge each other and decide to swap genres, later finding themselves falling for one another.

Since Schwarzenegger's casting was announced, many readers of Henry's novel have taken to social media to voice concerns about his suitability for the role.

Fans Divided Over Casting of Gus Everett

According to writer-director Yulin Kuang, finding the right actor to play Gus was a lengthy process that took over six months. After chemistry reads with Dynevor, they were convinced that Schwarzenegger was the right actor for the role.

'The moment Patrick sat across from her, there was something electric in the room with us. "There's magic to chase here," I wrote in my notes afterwards. I checked in with Phoebe after the reads and she said, "It's obviously Patrick, isn't it?" and I thought to myself, "'So she feels it too,"' Kuang wrote on Instagram.

Many fans were unconvinced.

One user claimed on X that 'not a single person who read the book is happy with this casting,' while another said the actor is not who they pictured for the role.

what happened to the original plot of the movie https://t.co/krzs9RprUN pic.twitter.com/YnewLvkCXw — daisy (@glossilysl) April 14, 2026

Many argued that Schwarzenegger doesn't fit the physical description of Gus from the book—rugged, dishevelled, and brooding, with 'messy, dark hair.'

Kuang later shared a camera test on Instagram, but fans were still unconvinced.

'Oh it's even worse than i imagined,' one commented on her post, while another wrote, 'Yep. Still a no.'

The latest set photos have only fueled the discussion.

gus everett would never look like that but other than that everything else looks terrible https://t.co/iXUu1pn9lH — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) June 24, 2026

More of Phoebe Dynevor and Patrick Schwarzenegger as January and Gus filming “Beach Read” in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/hFWzm0x3W7 — written by emily henry (@emilyhenryverse) June 24, 2026

'Gus everett would never look like that but other than that everything else looks terrible,' one wrote on X, while another said, 'that is not... Gus Everett I'm sorry.'

Others suggested the newly released images were unlikely to change opinions about the casting.

'They keep leaking set pics to justify this casting,' another user pointed out on X, while another wrote, 'i love beach read SO much and i keep getting more and more skeptical about this adaptation with every bts photo we see......'

Others also pointed out that there's no chemistry between Schwarzenegger and his co-star. One wrote, 'chemistry nowhere to be found,' while another asked, '.....this is that chemistry that was so raved about?'

Author Responds to 'Beach Read' Casting Backlash

During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the Emily Henry addressed the criticism surrounding the film, encouraging everyone to 'trust the vision.'

'I also have to sit back and let it unfold. It is our baby — the readers' and my baby — but it's also the filmmakers' baby and the studio's baby, and I'm along for the ride with the readers, and we just have to trust the vision,' Henry said.

She then expressed her support for Kuang, saying, 'Yulin Kuang, our writer-director, is so brilliant and I know she's gonna do an amazing job.'

Beach Read is scheduled to be released in theatres on 7 May 2027. Alongside Dynevor and Schwarzenegger, the film stars Andie MacDowell, Kevin Bacon, Kristin Davis, Tig Notaro, and Inanna Sarkis.