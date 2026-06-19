'Disclosure Day' is led by strong performances from Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, but much of the conversation has shifted toward newcomer Courtney Grace, a former news anchor who delivered a standout performance in the final minutes of Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi film.

In the film's climax, whistleblower Daniel (Josh O'Connor) and news anchor Margaret (Emily Blunt) break into the Kansas City newsroom with secret government footage of decades of alien encounters. The movie then cuts to an unnamed NBC news anchor, played by Grace, who picks up the story live.

Grace's performance in the film's final minutes has drawn widespread attention, with many viewers now wanting to know more about the actress.

Get to Know Courtney Grace

Grace worked as a news anchor for seven years, most recently at a news station in Tampa, Florida. According to her IMDb bio, she has built an interview portfolio that includes Bernie Sanders, Dr. John Delony, Jocko Willink, and many more.

Acting was something Grace wanted to do at a very young age. However, after not getting a part at a play in elementary school, she 'had this narrative in my mind of, "I guess I'm not cut out for it. I'm not actress."'

Read more 10 Photos of Eve Hewson: Everything to Know About the 'Disclosure Day' Actress and Bono's Daughter 10 Photos of Eve Hewson: Everything to Know About the 'Disclosure Day' Actress and Bono's Daughter

But even though some of Grace's proudest moments were as a journalist, her desire to act never went away, so she got into acting classes.

'It was just this pulse in my soul that kept getting louder and louder and louder until I couldn't hear anymore. I had to look myself in the mirror and get really honest with myself — it's either now or never. I had some wonderful people in my life who said, "Now, go! Do it." I got into acting classes, booked my first $500 industrial, and the moment I walked onto that first set was when everything clicked,' Grace told Variety.

After a conversation with a mentor, Grace ultimately decided to leave her job and pursue acting.

'One day I had a mentor look me in the eyes as I was training to become a better interviewer and he said, "You don't want to do this, do you?" And I said, "No, I do." He said, "What do you really want to do?" And I just broke down. I said, "I want to be an actress." So I quit my job a month later. I had only a $500 booking ahead of me. This was three years ago, and here we are. Here we are today. My dream was to hope that this industry would want me in it,' Grace told the L.A. Times.

Since then, she has appeared in 17 on-screen roles since 2024, often playing journalists or reporters in projects such as Tulsa King and Murdaugh: Death in the Family, as well as Sydney Sweeney's Christy. She also appeared in the final season of Netflix's Stranger Things and Sweet Magnolias.

Courtney Grace in Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day'

'If you're breaking news that alters the reality of all humans, that's gonna affect you, no matter if you're a journalist or whatever your occupation. They wanted to see that — a human who was working through this in real time,' Grace told Variety.

Grace had originally auditioned for a different role in the film, but did not land it. However, casting director Cindy Tolan kept her in mind and asked if she wanted to play an NBC anchor.

'Never in a million years did I think my name would be associated with one of the greats! Emily Blunt? That's unbelievable,' Grace told TheWrap.

Reflecting on her brief but impactful appearance, Grace wrote on Instagram, 'Steven Spielberg, thank you for your trust, your kindness, and for reminding us all that wonder and hope will always have a place in storytelling. To have been invited into this story is an honor I will carry with me for the rest of my life.'