Al Pacino appeared at the Tribeca Festival in New York on 9 June, where the 86-year-old actor drew attention for looking unrecognisable in sunglasses he briefly removed before explaining the flashes were hurting his eyes. The Hollywood veteran was attending a screening tied to his new film Killing Castro, prompting a rare red carpet outing that quickly circulated online.

Pacino has kept a relatively low public profile in recent years despite continuing to work steadily. His appearances tend to coincide with film releases, and Tribeca marked one of the few occasions he has stepped out in front of photographers this year.

Unrecognisable Al Pacino Draws Attention At Tribeca Festival

Pacino arrived in a black jacket layered over a dark shirt, with what appeared to be a grey scarf and a beige beanie pulled low. Aviator sunglasses completed the look, staying firmly in place as he moved along the carpet to cheers from the crowd.

Witnesses suggested there was a practical reason behind the eyewear. According to a post shared on X, when photographers asked him to remove the glasses, Pacino said the camera flashes were affecting his eyes before putting them straight back on. The account remains unverified, though it has been widely circulated alongside clips of the moment.

The reaction online was immediate and, at times, conflicted. Some viewers fixated on how different Pacino looked compared with earlier public appearances, while others were less interested in appearances and more concerned with the reception he received. Social media posts repeatedly described him as a 'legend,' with users sharing personal anecdotes and praising his body of work.

That tension between recognition and surprise has followed Pacino in recent years. Ageing in public, particularly for actors so closely tied to iconic roles, often produces a jarring effect for audiences more accustomed to their screen image than the present-day reality.

Al Pacino's Tribeca Festival Appearance Tied To New Film

The appearance was not simply ceremonial. Pacino is part of the cast of Killing Castro, a biographical drama set around Fidel Castro's 1960s visit to New York. The film follows Castro's trip to address the United Nations and his stay in Harlem after being invited by Malcolm X, while drawing in interest from US intelligence agencies and organised crime groups.

Diego Boneta stars as Castro, with Kendrick Sampson portraying Malcolm X. Pacino takes on the role of Robert Maheu, a retired CIA agent. The project has attracted attention for its historical framing, though full details of its release and reception remain limited.

Pacino's continued involvement in projects like this underscores a working rhythm that has not slowed significantly. In 2025 alone, he appeared in Dead Man's Wire, Easy's Waltz and In the Hand of Dante, maintaining a presence that many of his contemporaries have long since stepped away from.

His relationship with filmmaking, however, has not always been romanticised. In a 2024 interview with The New York Times, Pacino admitted he often finds the process less than enjoyable. 'Usually when I make films, I'm not very happy,' he said, describing shoots as tedious despite the creative outcome.

That candour has long been part of his public persona, cutting against the reverence that tends to surround his career. From his breakthrough as Michael Corleone in The Godfather to later performances in Serpico, Dick Tracy and The Irishman, Pacino has built a catalogue that continues to shape expectations around him.

He received multiple Academy Award nominations across decades before winning Best Actor for Scent of a Woman in 1993. Those achievements still frame how audiences respond when he appears in public, even briefly, even behind tinted lenses.

At Tribeca, the cheers suggested that recognition remains intact, even if the image has shifted. The sunglasses stayed on, the cameras kept flashing, and Pacino moved through it with the same understated presence that has defined him for more than half a century.