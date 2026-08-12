A man has been arrested after allegedly burglarising a property owned by Kim Kardashian in Hidden Hills, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were called to the property shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, 9 August, after a man was reportedly seen inside the compound.

Deputies responded to the scene and arrested the man on suspicion of burglary. No one was at the property when the alleged break-in occurred. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police Called to Hidden Hills Property

The incident took place at a property in the 24800 block of Long Valley Road in Hidden Hills, an exclusive gated community in Los Angeles County.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Tracy Koerner, authorities received a report shortly before 4 p.m. after a man was spotted at the property. Deputies were sent to the location and arrested the suspect on suspicion of burglary.

Police have not provided further details about how the man allegedly entered the property or what items, if any, were taken during the incident. The circumstances surrounding the alleged break-in remain under investigation.

Kim Kardashian Was Not at Home

Kardashian and her children were not at the Hidden Hills property when the alleged burglary took place. The family has been staying elsewhere while the property undergoes renovations.

Kardashian has owned the Hidden Hills estate since 2014, when she purchased the property with her then-husband Kanye West. The reality television star has since continued to expand her property holdings in the area, including acquiring neighbouring land.

The main estate is a large property that has previously been reported to span more than 15,000 square feet. It includes multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, along with facilities such as a home theatre, gym, library and game room.

Hidden Hills is known for its secluded properties and strict security, with the gated community home to several celebrities and other high-profile residents.

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Suspect Arrested as Investigation Continues

The suspect was taken into custody after deputies responded to the property. He has not been publicly identified, and authorities have not released further information about his background.

It is also not yet clear whether additional charges will be filed or whether investigators believe the man acted alone.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not publicly disclosed the value of the property or the items allegedly taken during the incident. The investigation remains active.

The alleged burglary comes years after Kardashian herself was the victim of a high-profile robbery in Paris.

In October 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room by a group of masked men. Jewellery worth millions of pounds was stolen during the incident. The robbery received worldwide attention and led Kardashian to speak publicly about the impact it had on her security and approach to sharing her whereabouts.

The current incident is separate from that case, and there is no indication that Kardashian or her children were present during Sunday's alleged burglary.

For now, authorities are continuing to investigate the Hidden Hills incident, while the identity of the arrested man and the full circumstances surrounding the alleged break-in remain unclear.