Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are facing growing backlash after a quiet country lane near their Berkshire home was reportedly shut to the public. The closure of Mill Lane has left villagers frustrated, with many saying it cuts off a route they have relied on for years.

What began as a local concern is now turning into a wider row over land, access and influence in a close-knit rural community. At the centre of it all is Barton Court, the couple's £15 million 32-room Georgian estate, where plans to reshape and expand the property appear to have deepened tensions with neighbours who feel increasingly pushed aside.

According to villagers, Terence Conran, the mansion's previous owner, had long allowed them to use the pathway leading to the estate's private drive.

A Common Footpath Suddenly Out of Reach

Mill Lane was never just a shortcut. For many, it formed part of daily life, a familiar footpath used for regular walks and a simple way to stay active and clear the mind.

Residents say the route had been open for decades, stretching back to the 1960s, until access changed after the Matthews took ownership in 2022. An electric gate was installed, along with 'private property' and 'no trespassing' signs.

Some now say they are forced to take longer detours or walk along the main road, which they describe as unsafe due to the lack of a proper footpath.

According to Hello! Magazine, the dispute centres on a public footpath near the couple's property, raising questions over whether access has been fairly limited or improperly blocked. The report noted that ramblers and residents have challenged the legality of restricting the path, particularly given its long history of use.

The issue has drawn support from The Ramblers Association and the West Berkshire Ramblers, striking a nerve in a village where shared spaces still matter deeply. Tom Platt of The Ramblers Association stressed that 'local paths are lifelines,' connecting people to nature-friendly spaces and fresh air, both vital for mental and physical health.

Anger Grows Among Neighbours

Frustration has begun to spill into open criticism, with some locals accusing the Princess of Wales' sister and her husband of disregarding the community.

As reported by GB News, residents have voiced anger over what they describe as a 'ban' on access, with some suggesting it reflects a growing divide between wealthy landowners and long-time villagers.

There are also concerns about transparency. Locals say they were not properly consulted before changes were made, leaving them feeling sidelined in decisions that affect their daily lives. Many point out that villagers have used the route for a 'very long time.'

One resident even threw shade at the couple, saying 'they think they're a bit better than everyone else.' Others stressed that access routes like Mill Lane have always been part of shared village life, not a private privilege.

Still, not everyone is critical. Some residents have expressed sympathy for Pippa and James and their three children, seven year old Arthur, five year old Grace and three year old Rose, saying they understand the family's need for privacy.

Meanwhile, a government-appointed planning inspector is expected to examine the case next month and deliver a legally binding decision.

Estate Expansion Fuels Troubles

Beyond the lane closure, Kate Middleton's 42 year old sister and her family are also facing scrutiny over reported plans to expand Barton Court.

The proposals, revealed in February, include extending parts of the estate, with additions such as a garden room, a new greenhouse and stables. However, archaeologists have warned that the work could disturb potentially important Palaeolithic era relics, meaning 'unidentified archaeology from prehistoric, medieval and post-medieval periods,' Sky News Australia reported.

The concerns followed findings from Heritage Planning Services, which indicated the property sits within an area that may contain evidence of Palaeolithic archaeology based on borehole data across the landscape.

For now, those expansion plans are on hold.

A Wider Debate on Land and Access

The row over Mill Lane has grown into a broader conversation about rights of way in rural England. Public footpaths are protected under the law in the United Kingdom, but disputes over access are not unusual, particularly when private estates change hands or expand.

In this case, the involvement of high-profile figures has brought added attention. But for those living nearby, the issue feels personal rather than political.

Many say they are not opposed to development, but want reassurance that long-standing access will be respected.

The Matthews family has not publicly addressed the full extent of the concerns, leaving space for speculation and lingering frustration.