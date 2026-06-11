FIFA World Cup fever has erupted across North America as the most expansive tournament in football history gets under way, with 48 nations chasing glory across the United States, Canada and Mexico in a month-long spectacle already gripped by anticipation, travel chaos and record-breaking demand for tickets.

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From Mexico City's opening whistle to the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July, the tournament will stage 104 matches across 16 host cities, transforming entire regions into football festivals.

Streets in Toronto, Los Angeles, Dallas and Guadalajara are already packed with travelling supporters, with fan zones reporting unprecedented early turnout and merchandise selling out within hours.

Fans around the world are already counting down to blockbuster encounters involving England, Brazil, Argentina, France, Spain and defending champions from previous tournaments as football's grandest event returns to North America for the first time since 1994.

World Cup Opening Week Promises Spectacle Across Three Nations

The opening days of the tournament offer no shortage of intrigue. Mexico launches the competition against South Africa in front of a packed crowd in Mexico City, while Canada faces Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the United States meets Paraguay in what are expected to be electric atmospheres.

Among the standout early fixtures, Scotland will face Brazil in a daunting Group C showdown, while England begins their campaign against Croatia in a match that could shape the destiny of Group L.

Lighting up the night sky in Mexico City for the #FIFAWorldCup ✨#NovaSkyStories pic.twitter.com/K3uW3iw2Y1 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 11, 2026

Other heavyweight clashes include France against Senegal, Argentina versus Algeria, Portugal taking on Colombia's group rivals, and Spain beginning their quest for glory against Cape Verde. With 12 groups instead of the traditional eight, every point could prove decisive in determining which teams progress to the knockout stages.

Tournament organisers expect millions of travelling supporters to descend upon host cities, creating a festival atmosphere stretching from Vancouver and Toronto to Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and Mexico City. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently described the event as the equivalent of hosting more than 100 Super Bowls in just over a month.

Key Dates Every FIFA World Cup Fan Needs To Know

The group stage runs from 11 June until 27 June, with matches taking place daily across North America. The newly introduced Round of 32 follows from late June into early July, a direct result of the tournament's expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

The greatest show in the world is ready. Are you? 🏆#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ISxLhuLUkm — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2026

The Round of 16 is scheduled for 4-7 July, while the quarter-finals will take place between 9 and 11 July. The semi-finals are set for 14 and 15 July before the third-place play-off on 18 July.

Everything culminates on 19 July when the world champions will be crowned at New York New Jersey Stadium, bringing an end to a remarkable 39-day football festival.

Can Anyone Stop the FIFA Favourites?

As always, attention will focus on football's traditional powerhouses. Argentina arrive with hopes of another deep run, Brazil are among the bookmakers' favourites, while England, France, Spain and Portugal all possess squads capable of lifting the trophy. Scotland, meanwhile, will attempt to upset the odds in one of the tournament's toughest groups.

Yet World Cups have a habit of producing surprises. Every four years, underdogs emerge from nowhere, established giants stumble, and new heroes capture the imagination of supporters worldwide.

With more teams, more matches and more opportunities for shock results than ever before, the 2026 FIFA World Cup could become the most unpredictable tournament football has ever seen.

For the next five weeks, the world's attention will turn to North America as nations chase immortality and fans dream of seeing their team lift football's most coveted prize. The road to glory has begun.