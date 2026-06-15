Keleigh Teller reportedly began distancing herself from Taylor Swift after learning Blake Lively had referred to the singer and Ryan Reynolds as her 'dragons' during the actress' dispute with Justin Baldoni. The remark, first reported by the Daily Mail, was said to have surfaced in private conversations linked to the increasingly public legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

According to insiders, Teller felt unsettled by the language and uncomfortable with the atmosphere surrounding the dispute, raising fresh questions about shifts within Swift's inner circle. 'She didn't want any part of it,' one source reportedly said. Another claimed Teller 'couldn't believe they were talking like that'.

Neither Swift, Lively nor Teller has publicly commented on the claims. The alleged remark appears to have landed at a delicate moment inside a celebrity circle that had once seemed unusually close-knit.

Developments Inside Swift's Wider Circle

Keleigh Teller became a regular presence within Swift's public circle across 2023 and early 2024. She attended Eras Tour performances, NFL games and industry events alongside Swift, often appearing with her husband, actor Miles Teller.

The pair were frequently seen at high-profile gatherings involving members of Swift's wider group, including Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds. Their appearances together at events such as games and studio visits were widely documented through photographs and broadcast coverage.

Reports suggest that, behind the scenes, shifts were taking place within the group as attention around Swift's personal and professional life intensified.

One source cited by the Daily Mail claimed Lively had become increasingly uneasy about the closeness between Swift and Teller during the period in which her legal dispute with Baldoni escalated. The claim remains unverified by any of the parties involved.

Another account suggested the strain became more visible after Teller was unable to attend an awards-related engagement with Swift due to personal reasons. According to that source, the decision contributed to tension between the pair.

Super Bowl Seating And Growing Speculation

Speculation around the friendship increased during the 2025 Super Bowl, where Swift was present in a widely photographed suite. Keleigh and Miles Teller were seated elsewhere in the stadium among Philadelphia Eagles supporters rather than within Swift's group.

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Miles Teller later addressed the situation in comments to People, saying the couple chose to enjoy the game with fellow Eagles fans and were focused on supporting their team. The seating arrangement nevertheless prompted renewed discussion online about the nature of the relationships within Swift's circle, particularly given how often the group had appeared together in the previous year.

Wildfires, Reported Distance And Limited Contact

The friendship reportedly came under further strain following the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. Sources cited by tabloid outlets claimed Teller was upset after Swift did not reach out following the loss of the Tellers' home during the fires. One source described the lack of contact as 'the nail in the coffin'.

Another account suggested Swift had been largely withdrawn from public and social commitments after completing the Eras Tour and had been in contact with a limited number of people during that period.

Wedding Reports And A Publicly Quiet Friendship

Further attention followed reports that Keleigh and Miles Teller were not included on the guest list for Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding plans, said to be scheduled for 3 July at Madison Square Garden in New York. The details of the event have not been formally confirmed.

Miles Teller previously commented on Swift and Kelce's relationship in an interview with Parade, saying, 'I imagine that's going to be one impressive wedding', adding that he was happy for them.

A Friendship Now Defined By Public Gaps

Swift and Keleigh Teller were last publicly seen together at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Their friendship had previously included shared appearances at concerts, sporting events and industry gatherings, where they were often photographed together as part of Swift's broader social circle.

Recent reporting has focused on perceived distance between the pair, shaped by gaps in public appearances and unverified accounts of private disagreements.