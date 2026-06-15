Ed Sheeran told fans in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday 13 June that he plans to take time away from music once his North American tour ends, saying he wants to 'do the dad thing' and spend more time with his children.

The 35-year-old made the remark mid-show while continuing to promote his album Play, in a moment that caught thousands of concertgoers off guard and gave his current run of dates a more personal edge.

The news came after Sheeran had already been moving through a punishing schedule this year, with shows in New Zealand, Australia and South America before arriving in North America. He is now set to continue across the continent for the next five months, with the tour due to end on 7 November.

The comment in Glendale did not sound rehearsed or dressed up for effect. It sounded like a man looking at the calendar and deciding, at least for a while, that family will come first.

Ed Sheeran announces he will be taking a break from music to 'do the dad thing for a while' during first show of his North American tour https://t.co/pzm5c1i1i1 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 15, 2026

Speaking to the crowd, Sheeran said, 'This is gonna be my last time here in a while. I might take some time off once this tour has ended and sort of do the dad thing, so if I don't see you for a while, I love you, thank you for coming.'

Family First Before The Road

The line landed because it was so plain. Sheeran is a father of two young children, Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 4, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, whom he married in January 2019 after the pair were childhood sweethearts. In the life of a global pop star, that detail can sometimes get flattened into a footnote.

Yet it is the centre of the story here. He is not speaking about retirement, and he is not talking like someone finished with music. He is talking like someone who knows he has missed enough bedtime stories, enough small domestic moments, enough of the ordinary life that sits outside stadium lights.

Mit seiner Nordamerika-Tour ist Popstar Ed Sheeran noch mehrere Monate beschäfigt. Bei einem Konzert kündigte er nun an, sich danach anderen Aufgaben zu widmen. Ganz sicher scheint er sich aber noch nicht zu sein. https://t.co/fSDtGHcuKC — DER SPIEGEL (@derspiegel) June 15, 2026

That tension has been building around Sheeran for months. His work has kept him on the move for most of the year, and the touring itself has become almost a second biography, one written in airport lounges, sound checks and stadium load-ins. By the time he reached Glendale, he had already spent a long stretch away from home.

The admission that he may now take time off after the current run only confirmed what many fans had quietly suspected. The road has been doing what the road always does. It takes.

Sheeran's choice also sits alongside a pattern that is familiar to anyone who has followed his career closely. After the success of Multiply in 2015, he stepped back and spent time with loved ones before returning with Divide in 2017.

Following the huge success of that album, he again moved away from the spotlight between 2019 and 2021. For an artist with his level of output, the pauses are almost part of the rhythm. He disappears, he works, he returns. It is less a break from music than a deliberate refusal to let music consume everything.

The Label Exit Signals A Bigger Shift

The timing of the Glendale comment matters because it comes alongside a wider change in his career. Sheeran has already revealed that he decided to leave Atlantic Records after more than 15 years together.

In a statement, he pushed back against the usual breakup narrative and made clear that the move was about evolution rather than hostility.

'This isn't a disgruntled artist leaves record label. This is a boy who started as a teenager on the company with different priorities, to the father-of-two man who exists now, who feels like he needs a shift and change,' he said.

Ed Sheeran makes major announcement onstage to devastated fanshttps://t.co/mECHBb4HeD pic.twitter.com/BkBeB2gOua — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) June 14, 2026

He first signed to Atlantic in 2011, and the label helped propel him from rising songwriter to one of the most dominant commercial figures in modern pop. Since then, his track Shape of You has been streamed 5 billion times, and he has sold 200 million albums.

Sheeran is not just successful. He is one of the defining British pop exports of his era.

In Glendale, though, the bigger story was not the scale of his career. It was the pause. Not a collapse, not a scandal, not even a dramatic farewell. Just a man on stage saying that after the tour ends, he may disappear for a bit and do the dad thing.

The message was delivered lightly enough, but it was not vague. It suggested a familiar artist entering another deliberate reset, one shaped less by industry noise than by the quieter demands of family life and the long, sometimes wearying arithmetic of success.