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A visitor from Atlanta has walked away with a life-changing fortune after turning a modest $5 (£3.69) wager into a jackpot worth more than $10.29 million (£7.6 million) at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. It is considered as one of the largest slot machine payouts recorded at the property this year.

The unnamed player struck gold on the IGT Megabucks Wolf Run Eclipse progressive slot machine on 16 June after playing for only around three minutes. According to Westgate Las Vegas, the jackpot was triggered by a single $5 spin, transforming a brief casino session into an extraordinary payday.

A Legit Win

Casino officials confirmed that the Atlanta visitor had only recently sat down at the machine when the winning combination appeared on the reels. The payout immediately sparked celebrations across the gaming floor, with fellow guests and casino employees gathering around the winner.

Commenting on the remarkable win, Cami Christensen, President and General Manager of Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, said in a statement: 'Las Vegas is built on unforgettable moments, and it doesn't get much more memorable than turning a $5 bet into more than $10 million. We're thrilled for our guest from Atlanta and love seeing these legendary stories happen at Westgate.'

A visitor from Atlanta hit Megabucks this morning @WestgateVegas for $10,292,912.32. Game was Megabucks Wolf Run Eclipse, after playing for three minutes according to Westgate—$5 bet. Magical. pic.twitter.com/dYnIiEvGuD — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) June 17, 2026

As expected, the unbelievable news earned a mix of reactions from the public. People shared their unfiltered thoughts on a post on social media.

'IGT would be my new best friend,' an X user commented.

'It's probably easier to win the actual Megabucks jackpot on that machine than it is to win the Mega Bonus free games!,' another X user said.

'Timing is everything in every area of life. Including places with no clocks,' one X user remarked.

'Don't forget the follow up where the Casino voids the transaction for being a faulty unit or some other scam where they don't pay the person the jackpot,' one person speculated.

Why Gamblers Love Megabucks Machines

The jackpot was awarded on the Megabucks Wolf Run Eclipse game, part of International Game Technology's widely known Megabucks progressive network. The system links slot machines across multiple Nevada casinos, allowing jackpots to grow into the multi-million-dollar range as players contribute through qualifying wagers. Such wide-area progressive machines have produced some of the largest slot payouts in Las Vegas history.

Megabucks machines remain among the most popular attractions for slot enthusiasts visiting Las Vegas. Their appeal lies in the possibility that a relatively small stake can unlock a massive jackpot, although the odds of securing the top prize remain extremely long. Despite those odds, major wins continue to occur, with several eight-figure payouts recorded across Nevada in recent years.

The extraordinary payout serves as another reminder of why progressive slot machines continue to capture the imagination of gamblers worldwide. It only goes to show that every spin carries the possibility, however remote, of transforming a few pounds into a multi-million-dollar fortune.

As for the winner, what began as a routine visit to a slot machine ended with a jackpot and a place in Westgate's history books. Many are possibly imagining him still savouring his once-in-a-lifetime moment.