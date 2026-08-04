Imagine visiting lottery headquarters to collect a six-figure prize, only to find yourself back there weeks later after winning an even larger jackpot.

That is exactly what happened to Oscar Mendoza of Sanford, North Carolina, whose extraordinary streak of luck has captured attention across the state. After claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize in May, Mendoza returned to North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters less than two months later to collect a $1 million top prize.

While lottery winners are announced regularly, two major scratch-off victories by the same player in such a short period are exceptionally rare.

Oscar Mendoza Wins Again

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Mendoza recently purchased a $10 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket from the Circle K on South Horner Boulevard in Sanford. After scratching the ticket, he discovered he had won one of the game's top prizes worth $1 million.

The prize alone would have made headlines, but what truly sets the story apart is that Mendoza had already celebrated another substantial lottery win only weeks earlier. In May, he claimed $100,000 after playing the $100,000 Cash Payday scratch-off game.

Returning to lottery headquarters twice within roughly two months to collect six- and seven-figure prizes is an experience very few lottery players will ever have.

Three months after winning a $100,000 top prize, a Lee County man won a jackpot worth 10 times more, lottery officials said.



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(North Carolina Education Lottery) pic.twitter.com/EQGjHcJtE1 — CBS 17 (@WNCN) August 3, 2026

Two Major Wins in Just 60 Days

Most regular lottery players spend years hoping to win a meaningful prize. Mendoza managed to collect two of the state's largest scratch-off payouts in approximately 60 days.

His first visit to lottery headquarters came after winning $100,000. His second came after revealing a $1 million prize on a Jumbo Bucks ticket purchased during what appeared to be an ordinary stop at his local convenience store.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has not suggested there was anything unusual about the wins beyond remarkable good fortune. Instead, officials have simply documented what appears to be one of the most extraordinary winning streaks seen in recent years.

Oscar Mendoza of Sanford tried his luck on a Jumbo Bucks scratch-off from Circle K on South Horner Blvd and won a $1 million top prize! Congrats on the win, Oscar! Three $1 million prizes remain to be claimed. https://t.co/DSBAMAN9M4 pic.twitter.com/D1jbhOSBvc — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) August 3, 2026

Lottery stories often attract interest because they offer a glimpse into life-changing moments. Mendoza's case has generated even greater fascination because it challenges people's expectations of probability.

Winning a six-figure scratch-off prize is already uncommon. Winning another top prize worth $1 million only weeks later seems almost unbelievable.

As news of Mendoza's back-to-back victories spread, many readers naturally wondered how the same player could experience such extraordinary luck in such a short period. The lottery has offered no explanation beyond chance.

The Ticket That Changed Everything Again

Mendoza's second life-changing ticket came from the Circle K on South Horner Boulevard in Sanford. The Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game offers players several prize levels, including million-dollar jackpots.

This time, Mendoza uncovered one of the game's highest available prizes. When he returned to lottery headquarters to claim the winnings, it marked his second visit in only a matter of weeks.

For lottery officials, repeat winners occasionally occur. Repeat winners of this magnitude, however, are exceptionally uncommon.

Just How Rare Is Winning Twice?

Every scratch-off game has published odds that explain a player's chances of winning individual prizes. However, calculating the probability of winning two major prizes in separate games within two months is considerably more complex because it depends on multiple independent events.

Regardless of the precise mathematics, lottery officials and statisticians generally agree that such a streak would be extraordinarily unlikely. That rarity is precisely why Mendoza's story has resonated well beyond his hometown.

For most players, a single six-figure prize would represent the highlight of a lifetime. Mendoza followed one major payout with an even larger jackpot before the summer had ended.

More Than Just Another Lottery Win

Stories like Mendoza's help explain why scratch-off games continue to attract millions of players. Every ticket carries the possibility, however remote, of delivering an instant financial windfall.

For Oscar Mendoza, that possibility became reality not once, but twice. Whether his remarkable run is remembered as one of the luckiest streaks in North Carolina Education Lottery history or simply an extraordinary coincidence, it stands apart from the countless individual lottery wins announced each year.

Winning $100,000 would have been enough to create a memorable story on its own. Returning to claim an additional $1 million only weeks later has transformed Mendoza's remarkable luck into one of North Carolina's most unusual lottery success stories in recent memory.