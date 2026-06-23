How the FBI Hunted Down $3.7B Medicare 'Mastermind' Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi Hiding Out in Turkey
Hilmi fled justice since May 2025 after a $3.7 bn Medicare scam, one of the largest healthcare frauds in US history
A fugitive accused of masterminding a $3.7 billion (£2.79 billion) Medicare fraud scheme — one of the largest healthcare scams ever alleged in the United States — has been brought back to America to face justice after his capture in Turkey.
Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi had remained beyond the reach of US authorities for more than a year after allegedly fleeing abroad. His return marks a significant development in a case centred on claims that billions of dollars intended for healthcare were fraudulently diverted from a taxpayer-funded programme.
Who Is Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi?
On Monday, federal officials confirmed that the long-sought fugitive had been successfully extradited to face the historic charges after a period on the run overseas.
According to officials, his time as a fugitive began in May 2025 when he slipped out of the United States, managing to evade justice until law enforcement recently tracked him down and arrested him in Turkey.
Federal agents then carried out an overseas transfer of custody on Friday, with the FBI's Critical Incident Response Group travelling directly to Turkey to escort Hilmi back to American soil.
FBI Details Massive Fraud Allegations
FBI Director Kash Patel described the operation as a breakthrough in the bureau's ongoing crackdown on fugitives suspected of plundering public funds.
'Ibrahim Khaldoon Hilmi is charged with one of the biggest Medicare scams in history, allegedly orchestrating a massive $3.7 billion scheme to defraud Medicare. He's been on the run since May of 2025 - but we got him,' Patel said in a statement.
In a post on X, Patel highlighted the international co-operation behind the arrest, thanking FBI Miami, the Department of Justice and Turkish officials for their vital contributions to the mission.
'Thanks to outstanding work from FBI Miami, the Justice Department, and our partners in Turkey, Hilmi was apprehended overseas and after a Foreign Transfer of Custody, he is back in the U.S. to face justice,' he wrote.
Patel Hails International Operation
The FBI director emphasised that the arrest reflects a much broader campaign against financial crime, writing on X: 'This is yet another massive win for this FBI's war on fraudsters with the White House Task Force led by VP Vance - and a monumental victory for the Trump administration showing that any criminal actor who steals from the American taxpayer will be caught, no matter where they try to hide.'
Patel also expressed appreciation for US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, posting: 'Special thanks to Ambassador Tom Barrack who continues to be an invaluable partner to us - this case could not have been accomplished without his tireless work.'
Second Medicare Fugitive Returned
This arrest marks the second time in less than a week that a high-profile fugitive has been hauled back to the US over a major Medicare fraud investigation.
On Thursday, federal officials announced they had repatriated Herbert Kimble, a separate fugitive who had evaded law enforcement since 2024 over an unrelated $1.3 billion (£0.98 billion) Medicare scam.
Taken together, the two prosecutions represent a staggering $5 billion (£3.8 billion) alleged assault on taxpayer-funded healthcare networks.
As federal authorities tighten the global dragnet, this double-strike sends an unmistakable warning to white-collar fugitives worldwide. The era of escaping to overseas safe havens with stolen public funds is rapidly closing, as international law enforcement proves no mountain of taxpayer cash is large enough to hide behind forever.
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