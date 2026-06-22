India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three men, including a Hyderabad-based doctor, over an alleged ISIS-linked bio-terror plot involving plans to carry out mass poisoning attacks using ricin, a highly toxic biological substance.

The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after investigations into what authorities described as a conspiracy to spread terror through the use of prohibited weapons and bioterrorism.

Dr Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin, along with Azad and Mohammad Suhel from Uttar Pradesh, worked under the direction of foreign-based handlers linked to the Islamic State group. According to the NIA, the accused allegedly sought to recruit vulnerable young people, promote extremist ideology, and prepare for attacks in public spaces.

The allegations remain part of an ongoing legal process, and the charges filed by the agency have not yet been tested in court.

Bio-Terror Alert Deepens As NIA Details Alleged Ricin Plot

The investigation began after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) registered the case following the arrest of Dr Mohiuddin in November 2025.

NIA CHARGESHEETS 3 ACCUSED IN ISIS LINKED BIO-TERROR CONSPIRACY AIMED AT MASS POISONING IN PUBLIC SPACES



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against three accused persons linked to the proscribed ISIS terrorist organisation in a Jihadi bioterrorism… — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 5, 2026

According to the NIA, the doctor, who holds an MBBS degree from China, was detained at a toll plaza while allegedly carrying illegal weapons, a bottle containing four litres of castor oil, and other items described as incriminating material.

The ATS investigation later led to the arrest of the two other accused on the same day, according to the agency.

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The NIA has since taken over the investigation and alleged that the accused were involved in a coordinated conspiracy connected to ISIS. The agency claims the group intended to use ricin as part of a wider plan to cause mass poisoning.

Ricin is derived from castor seeds and is listed as a Schedule I substance under the Chemical Weapons Convention, meaning it is considered among the most dangerous chemical agents subject to strict international controls.

The NIA said the accused allegedly planned to use the toxin as part of an attempt to carry out acts of terror in public places. However, the chargesheet sets out the agency's allegations rather than establishing guilt, which will be determined through judicial proceedings.

Bio-Terror Alert Raises Questions Over Alleged ISIS Network

The NIA alleged that the three accused were acting under instructions from ISIS-linked individuals based outside India and had attempted to build support for violent activities.

According to the agency, the accused were allegedly involved in efforts to radicalise recruits and encourage participation in what it described as a jihadist campaign.

The investigation has so far focused on the alleged preparation of materials and links between the accused and foreign-based handlers. Details about the extent of the alleged network, including the number of people involved or whether any attack preparations reached an operational stage, were not provided in the chargesheet summary.

Conspiracy Investigations

The arrests followed a period of investigation by state and federal agencies into the suspected conspiracy. The NIA's chargesheet now moves the matter into the judicial phase, where evidence presented by investigators will be examined.

Cases involving alleged terrorism offences often involve extensive investigations, particularly when authorities claim links to international extremist organisations. The legal process will determine whether the accusations brought by the NIA can be supported by evidence presented before the court.

The agency has not announced further arrests in connection with the case based on the information provided, while the three accused named in the chargesheet remain at the centre of the investigation.