Washington and Riyadh have struck a major nuclear deal, opening the door for the kingdom to eventually develop its own uranium enrichment capabilities.

According to a US Department of Energy statement released on Wednesday, Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman finalised both a 'peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement' and a 'bilateral safeguards agreement'.

Deal Raises Enrichment Questions

Although details of the agreement remain undisclosed, the decision to unveil it now has sparked intense debate. Washington's military campaign against Iran stems largely from efforts to halt Tehran's domestic uranium enrichment and block its path to acquiring a nuclear weapon, creating a striking political contrast with the Saudi deal.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia announced a landmark nuclear deal that would give the kingdom access to American technology for a civilian nuclear energy program and could allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium.



Critics say the deal could lead to further nuclear proliferation.… pic.twitter.com/WifzSCMl7A — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 22, 2026

Efforts to negotiate a civil nuclear pact with Saudi Arabia spanned several years, taking shape under former President Joe Biden after initial groundwork during Donald Trump's first administration. However, previous attempts stalled following strong opposition from non-proliferation advocates, who warned such an agreement could ultimately provide Riyadh with a blueprint for weapons development.

Congress Set to Review Pact

Lawmakers will soon review the agreement when it goes before Congress, though it could face resistance on Capitol Hill. Some officials harbour deep concerns over whether there are sufficient safeguards to curb Saudi Arabia's potential uranium enrichment.

🚨 MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT: President Trump has reportedly APPROVED an agreement to let Saudi Arabia potentially enrich uranium, and provide them with a civilian nuclear program — WSJ



The 30-year deal is worth tens of BILLIONS of dollars, and AMERICAN COMPANIES would have a huge… pic.twitter.com/y9iyCftsfV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2026

Riyadh previously signalled it would seek nuclear capabilities if Tehran succeeded in acquiring a bomb—an ambition Iran has consistently denied. Throughout years of negotiations across changing US administrations, American officials feared Saudi Arabia might turn to foreign partners to fulfil its nuclear ambitions.

Saudi officials also repeatedly indicated that rejecting a deal with Washington could push the kingdom towards agreements with China or Russia, both of which operate under very different non-proliferation standards.

Read more Hypocrisy Outrage As Trump Agrees to Saudi Nuclear Deal While Bombing Iran for Nuclear Enrichment Hypocrisy Outrage As Trump Agrees to Saudi Nuclear Deal While Bombing Iran for Nuclear Enrichment

Earlier this year, the US administration submitted a report to Congress urging approval of the agreement. Officials argued that failing to back the pact would allow global rivals an opportunity to 'prevent strategic competition from seizing an opportunity to undermine United States national security interests for decades to come'.

US Hails Security Benefits

According to the US Department of Energy, Wednesday's agreement will boost American nuclear exports, create 'high-paying' jobs and 'strengthen America's energy and national security posture'.

Even so, the pact is expected to fall short of the enhanced oversight enforced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), omitting the stringent measures contained in the additional protocol that previously applied to Iran under its 2015 nuclear agreement.

Experts Warn of Risks

Ahead of the announcement, Rosemary Kelanic, who leads the Middle East programme at Defence Priorities, issued a stark warning online: 'Giving Saudi Arabia uranium enrichment technology is a terrible idea on many counts. But it's especially idiotic to do it in the middle of a war over Iran's nuclear programme.'

Giving Saudi Arabia uranium enrichment technology is a terrible idea on many counts.



But it’s especially idiotic to do it *in the middle of a war over Iran’s nuclear program.* https://t.co/FcUnYVjzYT — Rosemary Kelanic (@RKelanic) July 22, 2026

If we give the Saudis enrichment capabilities, we are giving them huge leverage to extract US security guarantees down the road by threatening to obtain nuclear weapons.



It has happened many times before with other U.S. partners — South Korea and West Germany for example.



They… https://t.co/VKQKOiwt7e — Rosemary Kelanic (@RKelanic) July 22, 2026

Yes to b, hands down. Both because it’s a bigger blow to Iranian national pride to allow the Saudis to have it but not them, but more so because now their sworn enemy — the U.S. who is at war with them — is giving their regional rival a head start on its own nuclear program.… — Rosemary Kelanic (@RKelanic) July 22, 2026

She described the move as deeply irresponsible and contrary to American interests, adding: 'Saudi enrichment would put immense pressure on Iran to get the bomb. Is Trump TRYING to provoke Iran into weaponizing?'

Pakistan Warning Fuels Tensions

The mutual defence agreement between Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan came shortly after an Israeli strike targeted Hamas officials in Qatar. Following the move, Pakistan's defence minister publicly confirmed that his country's nuclear arsenal 'will be made available' to Riyadh should the need arise—a statement widely interpreted as a direct warning to Israel, long considered the region's only nuclear power.