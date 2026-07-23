'Idiotic' US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Mid-Iran War Could Provoke Tehran to Build Bomb, Expert Warns
Controversial agreement raises concerns over uranium enrichment and regional security
Washington and Riyadh have struck a major nuclear deal, opening the door for the kingdom to eventually develop its own uranium enrichment capabilities.
According to a US Department of Energy statement released on Wednesday, Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman finalised both a 'peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement' and a 'bilateral safeguards agreement'.
Deal Raises Enrichment Questions
Although details of the agreement remain undisclosed, the decision to unveil it now has sparked intense debate. Washington's military campaign against Iran stems largely from efforts to halt Tehran's domestic uranium enrichment and block its path to acquiring a nuclear weapon, creating a striking political contrast with the Saudi deal.
Efforts to negotiate a civil nuclear pact with Saudi Arabia spanned several years, taking shape under former President Joe Biden after initial groundwork during Donald Trump's first administration. However, previous attempts stalled following strong opposition from non-proliferation advocates, who warned such an agreement could ultimately provide Riyadh with a blueprint for weapons development.
Congress Set to Review Pact
Lawmakers will soon review the agreement when it goes before Congress, though it could face resistance on Capitol Hill. Some officials harbour deep concerns over whether there are sufficient safeguards to curb Saudi Arabia's potential uranium enrichment.
Riyadh previously signalled it would seek nuclear capabilities if Tehran succeeded in acquiring a bomb—an ambition Iran has consistently denied. Throughout years of negotiations across changing US administrations, American officials feared Saudi Arabia might turn to foreign partners to fulfil its nuclear ambitions.
Saudi officials also repeatedly indicated that rejecting a deal with Washington could push the kingdom towards agreements with China or Russia, both of which operate under very different non-proliferation standards.
Earlier this year, the US administration submitted a report to Congress urging approval of the agreement. Officials argued that failing to back the pact would allow global rivals an opportunity to 'prevent strategic competition from seizing an opportunity to undermine United States national security interests for decades to come'.
US Hails Security Benefits
According to the US Department of Energy, Wednesday's agreement will boost American nuclear exports, create 'high-paying' jobs and 'strengthen America's energy and national security posture'.
Even so, the pact is expected to fall short of the enhanced oversight enforced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), omitting the stringent measures contained in the additional protocol that previously applied to Iran under its 2015 nuclear agreement.
Experts Warn of Risks
Ahead of the announcement, Rosemary Kelanic, who leads the Middle East programme at Defence Priorities, issued a stark warning online: 'Giving Saudi Arabia uranium enrichment technology is a terrible idea on many counts. But it's especially idiotic to do it in the middle of a war over Iran's nuclear programme.'
She described the move as deeply irresponsible and contrary to American interests, adding: 'Saudi enrichment would put immense pressure on Iran to get the bomb. Is Trump TRYING to provoke Iran into weaponizing?'
Pakistan Warning Fuels Tensions
The mutual defence agreement between Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan came shortly after an Israeli strike targeted Hamas officials in Qatar. Following the move, Pakistan's defence minister publicly confirmed that his country's nuclear arsenal 'will be made available' to Riyadh should the need arise—a statement widely interpreted as a direct warning to Israel, long considered the region's only nuclear power.
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