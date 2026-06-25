Brazil's World Cup clash with Scotland in Miami on Tuesday has taken an unlikely turn off the pitch, after Brazilian psychic Vó Bahiana claimed an alien mothership will descend over the stadium and abduct players and fans live on television.

The warning has turned what should have been a routine group-stage fixture into a global sideshow fusing football, TikTok prophecy and UFO folklore. Bahiana, a self-styled spiritualist with more than 24.4 million Instagram followers, has spent days telling her vast online audience that she repeatedly dreamed of an alien invasion targeting the match, and that the vision was too vivid to brush aside.

In one of several viral clips, she said she had the same dream twice this month and broke down as she described what she saw. 'I dreamed again about aliens invading the soccer field in Miami,' she told followers, appearing visibly shaken. 'I clearly saw the players being taken by the first ship that arrived.'

According to her account, that first ship is only the opening act. Bahiana claims a huge alien mothership would then appear above the stadium, deploying giant mechanical arms to seize thousands of people from the stands. She goes further still, warning of a second craft she says would be carrying 'Reptilians,' a term popular in conspiracy circles for shape-shifting extraterrestrials.

'I saw so much screaming, so much crying, so many tears, suffering,' she said in another video. 'I am terrified because this is the second time I've had this dream.'

Alien Prophecy Sends Psychic's Fame Into Overdrive

The alien prediction might normally have been dismissed as fringe internet theatre. Instead, it has exploded into a mainstream talking point in Brazil and beyond, helped along by Bahiana's already formidable reach and the World Cup spotlight.

Supporters argue this is not a crank's first outlandish claim. They credit her with foreseeing deadly floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul and the deaths of singers Chrystian and João Carneiro, although such claims of psychic accuracy are impossible to independently verify and should be treated with caution. Nothing about her latest prediction is confirmed, and there is no evidence that any such alien event is expected or being seriously anticipated by authorities.

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Even so, the audience numbers are eye-catching. Bahiana says her recent videos about the match have reached viewers in 144 countries and been translated into 28 languages, a level of global exposure most Brazilian pundits could only dream of. What began as an Instagram confession has turned into a full-blown media tour across radio, podcasts and television, with broadcasters eager to tap into the odd mixture of fear and fascination surrounding the World Cup fixture.

In a late-night livestream just hours before kick-off, she doubled down. Far from walking back her statements under scrutiny, she insisted she still believes 'something surprising' could happen during the game, even if it does not match her dream shot for shot.

'I don't believe spirituality would use me on such a massive scale ... if there wasn't something significant behind it,' she said. 'Most of my dreams have come true, so yes, I believe something surprising may happen.' Yet she conceded that reality may diverge from her vision. 'Maybe a ship appears but doesn't take the players. Maybe something else happens. Just because I described the whole dream doesn't mean every detail has to happen exactly.'

World Cup Jitters Meet Alien Humour And Online Backlash

Her certainty has brought a wave of mockery alongside curiosity. Critics have flooded social media and comment sections with jokes about extra-time abductions and VAR checks for UFOs. Some have accused her of fearmongering to drive engagement. Bahiana, for her part, has pushed back hard, warning that 'there are limits' and suggesting that some of the harsher online critics could face legal action for slander.

No official football body or security agency has publicly acknowledged her alien scenario as anything more than an internet fad. Yet even institutions have been tempted to join the circus. Miami International Airport shared an AI-generated image of a spaceship hovering above the city and wrote that the US Federal Aviation Administration had 'just issued an official airspace restriction for tonight's Scotland vs. Brazil match due to reports of... unusual aerial activity in the region.' The post was stamped with the hashtag 'Parody,' leaving no doubt that authorities were leaning into the joke rather than raising any real alarm.

The visual language of the story has been turbocharged by artificial intelligence. AI-generated clips and images of glowing saucers over a packed Miami stadium are now circulating widely, blurring the line between satire, clickbait and genuine belief. For some fans scrolling ahead of kick-off, it can be genuinely hard to tell which alien footage is tongue-in-cheek and which stems from Bahiana's prophecy.

The psychic's rise is also landing at a moment when talk of UFOs and aliens no longer sits solely on the cultural fringe. Interest in unidentified aerial phenomena has surged following government disclosures and the release of declassified files on unexplained sightings. That shift has created a fertile backdrop for someone like Bahiana: a charismatic figure, a global football stage and a fan base already primed to wonder whether the universe is busier than it looks.

Whether the night ends with nothing more dramatic than a last-minute goal, or simply with a rash of memes showing Reptilians storming the penalty box, will become clear only once the final whistle blows. For now, a World Cup group game has become an unlikely test of how far a single viral dream about aliens can travel when football, fear and the internet decide to play along.