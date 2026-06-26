For many international football supporters visiting the United States for the FIFA World Cup, the toughest opponent has not been Argentina, England or Brazil. It has been America's tipping culture.

As millions of fans descend on host cities across the country, a growing backlash has erupted after some visitors refused to leave tips at bars and restaurants, arguing that employers, not customers, should bear the responsibility of paying workers fairly.

The controversy has become so widespread that some establishments have reportedly begun automatically adding 20 per cent gratuities to customers' bills.

Foreign Fans Rejecting American Tipping Customs

The debate began gaining momentum as international visitors shared their confusion and frustration over American tipping expectations.

One viral social media post summed up the feelings of many foreign supporters visiting the United States.

'Don't bully us for tips, pay your workers better!'

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Foreigners in the U.S. for the World Cup have refused mandatory tips at bars and restaurants.



"Don't bully us for tips, pay your workers better!" pic.twitter.com/IlKoG0axCc — Coinvo (@Coinvo) June 24, 2026

Others argued that tipping should remain a voluntary expression of gratitude rather than an expected part of a worker's salary.

'I have no issue tipping for exceptional service,' another user wrote. 'What makes no sense is treating tips as an obligation and then shaming customers who don't comply. A tip is appreciation, not payroll.'

I have no issue tipping for exceptional service.



What makes no sense is treating tips as an obligation and then shaming customers who don't comply.



A tip is appreciation, not payroll. — Gozi | Warga Konoha (@asbundoangdah) June 25, 2026

The criticism reflects a significant cultural divide. In many European countries and other parts of the world, restaurant staff receive fixed wages and service charges are often included in menu prices or bills. As a result, many international visitors arrive in the United States unaware of the social expectations surrounding gratuities.

'Pay your workers, not guilt-trip your customers,' one social media user added, while another joked that 'tipping culture is the toughest opponent at this World Cup so far'.

Pay your workers, not guilt-trip your customers. — pitchAura⚽️ (@Kkft147411) June 24, 2026

Restaurants In Host Cities Have Started Adding Automatic Charges

The growing number of visitors declining to leave tips has reportedly prompted some restaurants and bars in World Cup host cities to take action.

According to reports, establishments in cities including Kansas City, Atlanta and Philadelphia have introduced automatic 20 per cent gratuities during the tournament.

Supporters of the policy argue that the additional charges help protect workers whose incomes rely heavily on customer tips.

Restaurant staff in major host cities have described a sharp increase in international customers who are unfamiliar with American customs surrounding restaurant service.

At a popular venue in New York City, waitress Louise Daggett said that while international football fans have generally been enthusiastic and friendly, many simply do not understand why they are expected to calculate and add additional payments after receiving their bill.

'Everyone has been really sweet. They're loud and happy, very nice,' she reportedly said. 'But a lot of people haven't been leaving tips.'

International Visitors Say The System Makes Little Sense

One supporter criticised the practice on social media, arguing that tipping culture primarily benefits employers rather than employees.

'The problem about American culture around tipping is that it would potentially make some sort of sense if there was the option for me to go and take the food myself,' the user wrote. 'In reality it's just convenience for the employer.'

Another visitor was even more direct. 'I'm going to be real, it's not my problem you can't pay your employees right.'

The criticism highlights a longstanding debate that periodically resurfaces within the United States itself. Critics of tipping culture argue that employers should simply pay higher wages and incorporate labour costs into menu prices, as is common throughout much of Europe and elsewhere.

Supporters of the current system, meanwhile, argue that tipping allows high-performing service workers to earn significantly more than they would under fixed wage structures.

Restaurant Workers Say Cultural Differences Are Driving The Problem

For hospitality workers serving thousands of visiting football supporters, the situation has become an unexpected cultural learning experience.

At bars and restaurants across New York City, staff have described bustling scenes as football supporters pack venues from early morning kick-offs through to late-night celebrations.

Anne Calimano, co-owner of Hurley's Saloon in Manhattan, said business during the tournament had been extraordinary.

'It's busy, morning, noon and night,' she said. 'You couldn't move in here Saturday night.'

However, she explained that many European customers genuinely believe they have already paid for service when they receive their bill.

As the World Cup continues to transform American cities into international football festivals, one thing has become clear: while fans may disagree over referees, penalties and tactics, few debates have proven quite as divisive as the question of who should really pay the tip.