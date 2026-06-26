The Iran Football Federation has urged FIFA to prevent any LGBTQ+ related ceremonies or promotional activities during its World Cup match against Egypt in Seattle on Friday. The request also calls for restrictions on Pride symbols and representations inside Lumen Field, where the fixture will be played.

Seattle's World Cup host committee has spent months preparing events to coincide with the match. Since the city was confirmed as the venue for the 26 June fixture, organisers have promoted it as a Pride Matchday. The committee has also scheduled a Pride Match Day press briefing on Thursday.

The branding has drawn criticism from both Iran and Egypt. The two Muslim-majority nations argued that such events conflict with their religious and cultural values after the teams were paired together in last December's draw.

Earlier this year, FIFA President Gianni Infantino sought to distance the governing body from the Pride Match label.

'I must clarify that there will be no 'Pride Match' at the (FIFA) World Cup,' he told Swiss newspaper Weltwoche in January. 'There will be a FIFA World Cup match in Seattle, and on the same day, events organised by external organizations will be taking place in the city. But that has nothing to do with the match itself.'

Iran Calls on FIFA to Respect Participating Teams

Responding to enquiries, a spokesperson for Iran's national team said the federation had formally communicated its position to FIFA, stating, 'The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran takes this matter seriously and has clearly communicated its position to FIFA.'

Read more 'We Leave With Dignity': Iran World Cup Players Leave Emotional Handwritten Letter After Belgium Draw 'We Leave With Dignity': Iran World Cup Players Leave Emotional Handwritten Letter After Belgium Draw

The spokesperson added that 'Iran and Egypt are two Muslim countries with deep cultural and religious commonalities, and the views expressed by both federations reflects the values and beliefs shared by the people of both countries.'

'Our position is that no ceremonies, or promotional activities associated with this movement should be present inside the stadium or as part of the match environment. This position has been communicated to FIFA through the appropriate channels.'

The statement continued: 'We believe FIFA should take into account the views and concerns of the participating teams when considering matters related to the match environment and stadium presentation.'

In conclusion, the spokesperson pointed out that, 'FIFA has been informed of this shared position by both countries and is expected to take the necessary steps to ensure that no related ceremonies or promotional activities take place within the stadium or as part of the official match environment.'

🚨JUST IN: Iran wants FIFA to prevent any “ceremonies or promotional activities” in support of the LGBTQ community



Seattle’s local World Cup host committee has designated the upcoming game between Iran and Egypt a “Pride Match” pic.twitter.com/G3he27H1i7 — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 25, 2026

FIFA Reaffirms Inclusive Approach

FIFA has rejected calls to ban Pride symbols inside stadiums. On Wednesday, the governing body confirmed to The Athletic that rainbow flags will be allowed at all World Cup matches this summer.

In a statement, FIFA said the tournament is 'an inclusive event that welcomes people from all backgrounds.'

'General statements of human rights, including rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity, are permitted ... and may be displayed inside stadiums,' it added.

The position means rainbow flags will remain permitted at the Egypt-Iran match despite objections from both national federations.

With both teams maintaining their opposition and FIFA standing by its inclusivity policy, attention is likely to remain focused on events surrounding the Seattle match as well as the action on the pitch.

For now, Egypt will aim to strengthen their grip on top spot in the group with a victory on Friday. Even a draw would be enough to secure their place in the knockout stages. Iran, meanwhile, sit second and could move above their regional neighbours with a win.