Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has emerged as a £50m ($63.5m) transfer target for Manchester United as the club looks to rebuild its midfield under manager Michael Carrick this summer. The move for the 22-year-old Brazilian comes as United seek to reinforce a depleted squad before their return to the Champions League.

Santos' rise is notable given his early struggles with his weight as a boy in Rio de Janeiro, before his grandmother encouraged him onto local futsal courts to improve his fitness. Those early sessions helped shape the all-action midfield style now attracting interest from Old Trafford.

United have been forced to rethink their midfield plans after missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes. Their need intensified when Manuel Ugarte suffered knee ligament damage during Uruguay's defeat by Spain last week, adding to the gap left by Casemiro's departure.

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How Futsal Shaped Andrey Santos' Game

To understand Santos' development, it helps to look back before his £18m ($22.8m) transfer to Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in 2023. The decision to use local futsal courts to support weight loss and a more active lifestyle proved decisive for his football career.

The tight spaces, slick surfaces and heavier ball in futsal required him to develop close control, sharp spatial awareness and a combative style that remains central to his game.

He spent his formative years as a defender on indoor courts, learning to use his body to shield the ball and win tackles against older and quicker opponents.

Those early experiences helped shape the midfielder who went on to make 27 Premier League appearances last season, scoring once after a difficult spell at Nottingham Forest and a more productive loan at Strasbourg.

Why A Move From Chelsea Appeals

Despite his progress, Santos' pathway at Chelsea is limited. He is currently behind Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo in the midfield pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Caicedo's recent contract extension has further underlined his status as first-choice defensive midfielder.

That situation has left Santos open to a move to secure regular playing time.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are open to a high-value sale. The club need income to support new head coach Xabi Alonso's plans to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Selling a valuable player who is not guaranteed a starting place would help their financial position. While formal talks have not yet begun between Chelsea and United, an approach is expected.

🚨 Manchester United exploring deal to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea. No club talks yet - enquiries by multiple suitors to 22yo’s agents. #MUFC keen but will depend on price. #CFC would not block move if suits all parties @TheAthleticFC after @Will_Unwin https://t.co/Tu9nemUkcG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 5, 2026

United's Midfield Rebuild And Santos' Market

Manchester United are not alone in tracking Santos. Newcastle are also monitoring developments as they look for a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who is preparing to join Tottenham.

United, however, face more immediate pressure to strengthen their midfield.

The club have an agreement in principle to sign Éderson from Atalanta for £35m ($44.4m), though that deal has been delayed after the player received a late call-up to the World Cup squad.

Santos, who has six senior caps for Brazil, is not in Carlo Ancelotti's current World Cup travelling squad. That would enable him to complete a full pre-season under Carrick at Carrington, an important factor for a manager looking to integrate new signings quickly.

With Bournemouth's Alex Scott also of interest to United, the club are exploring multiple options as part of a wider midfield overhaul.