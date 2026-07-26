A lawyer for the man charged over the death of 82-year-old Florida grandmother Deborah Murphy has described the case as 'an unfortunate incident and not criminal in nature', putting the spotlight on a fatal Publix car park crash in Panama City Beach and prompting anger online.

Murphy was struck by an SUV, knocked to the ground and then run over in reverse, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's crash report. The case has become a flashpoint because it combines a death, a disputed legal defence and questions about immigration status and accountability. Murphy died after the May collision outside the supermarket.

Fatal Crash at Publix Car Park

The Toyota 4Runner first pushed Murphy to the ground before reversing over her in the Publix car park. Surveillance footage from the scene reportedly captured the moments before the crash and forms part of the evidence being discussed in the case.

The driver has been identified in court records as 26-year-old Carlos Suarez-Contreras, while the front-seat passenger was named as 29-year-old Luis Sanabria. Fox News reported that both men told deputies they were born in Venezuela and were later determined to be in the United States illegally.

An 82-year-old Florida woman was killed after being run over by an SUV in a Publix parking lot — and authorities say the driver is a Venezuelan national allegedly in the country illegally.



Carlos Suarez-Contreras, 26, allegedly backed his Toyota 4Runner over Deborah Murphy as… pic.twitter.com/kpX4DBWHcA — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) July 26, 2026

Suarez-Contreras has entered a written plea of not guilty to a charge of driving with a cancelled licence and causing a death, which is treated as a third-degree felony in Florida. His bond status and immigration status have added to the attention around the case as the legal process continues.

Defence Lawyer's 'Unfortunate' Remark

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In an emailed statement reported by Fox News, defence lawyer Russell Ramey of Musca Law said his client did not commit any crime regarding the charges he was arrested on. He added that it was simply an unfortunate incident and not criminal in nature, setting out the defence position ahead of a scheduled court hearing.

Murphy's relatives have responded by pressing for justice and remembering her as a vibrant and deeply loved presence in their lives. They told Fox News she still had so many more memories to be made, a line that underlines the human toll of the case.

Outrage Grows Online

After the story was shared on social media, users responded with strong views on both the crash and the lawyer's language. One commenter wrote that it was another killing either by violence or negligence by an illegal here in this country and offered prayers to the family.

Give them the death penalty and it should go the same way they took out the poor old lady who was not bothering anyone — Ken Cataldo (@KenCataldo) July 26, 2026

An 82 year old grandmother just trying to buy groceries shouldn’t be the cost of a broken federal system💔 — Shirley Tsai (@tsai55638) July 26, 2026

Others described the case as 'heartbreaking' if the reports are accurate and argued that it should be punished as intentional homicide. Those comments do not carry legal weight, but they show why the story has moved quickly beyond a local crash report and into a wider public debate.

Such a heartbreaking story if the reports are accurate. 💔 — TECA (@CryptoTeca__) July 26, 2026

So sad. This could have been prevented, if only Biden admin. and all gov. Agencies and all democrats would have followed immigration laws!!! All federal laws and judges are for blame! Pray for all families that lost loved ones from illegal aliens. — MJ (@MarciSal57) July 26, 2026

The online reaction also helps explain why the case is spreading beyond Florida. It combines an elderly victim, a disputed defence, a fatal supermarket car park crash and a heated immigration debate, all elements that tend to drive search interest and social engagement.

Suarez-Contreras is due to be arraigned at the Bay County Courthouse in Panama City in August. Until then, the case is likely to remain under close scrutiny because it raises questions about criminal charges, immigration enforcement and how the justice system responds when a lawyer brands an 82-year-old grandmother's death as unfortunate rather than a crime.

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