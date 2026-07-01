Victor Willis, the lead singer of Village People and the voice behind Y.M.C.A., died on Tuesday, June 30, in the United States after what his family described as 'a short but aggressive illness.' He was 74, just one day short of his 75th birthday.

For context, Willis was more than a disco frontman. He helped turn Village People into a global pop fixture, co-writing the group's biggest songs and fronting the act through the late 1970s and beyond.

Victor Willis And The Song That Would Not Leave

The band announced his death on its official Facebook page, writing, 'We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People.' His wife, Karen Huff Willis, also confirmed the news separately and asked for privacy.

That privacy request is the only clear answer on the cause of death so far. The family's statement did not name a specific illness, and nothing publicly available suggests otherwise, so the most accurate description is simply the one they gave, a short but aggressive illness.

Willis's career is tied forever to Y.M.C.A., but reducing him to a novelty hit would be sloppy. He had already trained in acting and dance, performed with the Negro Ensemble Company in New York and appeared in the original 1976 Broadway run of The Wiz before French disco producer Jacques Morali spotted him and brought him in as the group's frontman.

Victor Willis Career Highlights

From there, the hits came fast. Willis co-wrote Y.M.C.A., released in 1978, and also had a hand in other Village People staples including In the Navy and Go West. He also became one of the most recognisable figures in the group's stage image, often appearing in a police officer's uniform.

The song's afterlife has been almost comically huge. The Library of Congress added Y.M.C.A. to the National Recording Registry in 2020, calling it 'an American phenomenon,' and the track was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Willis's own legal fight over the music was no less notable. In 2012, he won a landmark ruling under the Copyright Act of 1976 that allowed him to reclaim rights to his work, becoming the first songwriter to successfully recover U.S. copyrights under the law's termination provisions.

His relationship with Donald Trump also pushed him back into the headlines in recent years. Willis initially objected to the use of Y.M.C.A. at campaign rallies, then later said he did not want to stop it and acknowledged that the financial benefits had been 'great'. He even performed the song at Trump's pre-inauguration rally in January 2025.

Trump paid tribute on Truth Social after news of the death broke, calling Willis 'a great and happy guy' who 'loved' that the song was used at rallies.

Village People singer Victor Willis is dead at 74. He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his groups song, YMCA, at my Rallies. It became a “monster” hit, again, 30 years after its original launch. Many singers and groups wanted to get on board at the Rallies after… pic.twitter.com/1iGA4cEQbe — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 1, 2026

Victor Willis Net Worth Questions

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As for Victor Willis's net worth, available reporting suggests there is no confirmed public figure, and that is worth saying plainly. Claims on unofficial celebrity finance sites vary widely, but they are not primary sources and should be treated carefully rather than repeated as fact.

What can be verified is that Willis's long career kept him visible, relevant and tied to one of the most profitable songs in pop history. He was married previously to actor Phylicia Rashad, then Phylicia Ayers-Allen, and later to Karen Huff Willis, who survives him.

The strange thing about Willis is that he lived in the shadow of a song so large it almost swallowed the man who made it famous. That is how pop history works sometimes, rather unfairly. One day the music is everywhere, and then, suddenly, the voice behind it is gone.