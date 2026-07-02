The death of Village People co-founder and original lead singer Victor Willis at the age of 74 has prompted fans to look back on the remarkable highs and painful lows of his life.

As tributes continue to pour in following his death on 30 June 2026 after what his family described as a 'short but aggressive illness', renewed attention has turned to the singer's candid admissions about cocaine addiction, a battle he said destroyed his career, finances and future.

These photos trace Willis' journey from disco icon to one of the music industry's most public personal struggles.

Victor Willis' Cause of Death

Victor Willis' death was confirmed by his wife, Karen Huff-Willis, in a statement shared on Facebook.

'It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, Victor Willis,' she wrote. 'Victor passed away on Tuesday, 30 June 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness.'

She added that the family was requesting privacy during their time of mourning.

Willis was best known as the original lead vocalist and co-founder of the Village People, the disco group that became an international phenomenon during the late 1970s. Fronting timeless hits including YMCA, Macho Man and In the Navy, he helped define the disco era and remained closely associated with the group's enduring musical legacy.

Cocaine Addiction That Ruined His Life

Behind the success, however, Willis experienced a prolonged battle with drug addiction that dramatically altered the course of his life.

After leaving the Village People in the early 1980s, he became addicted to crack cocaine, a struggle he later discussed publicly with striking honesty.

'I've had my chances, and I've blown them,' Willis said while reflecting on the impact of his addiction.

He also admitted: 'Crack cocaine has ruined my life. I don't have the money for bail. I could face a big sentence. I still can't understand: How did it all go so wrong?'

His comments revealed the depth of his regret as he described how addiction had cost him both professional opportunities and personal stability. Willis also blamed the breakdown of his marriage to actress Phylicia Rashad and his departure from the Village People as major turning points before his substance abuse escalated.

Drug Addiction Coincided with Legal Troubles

Willis' addiction was accompanied by several high-profile legal cases during the 1990s.

In 1997, he was arrested in Reno, Nevada, after police investigated an alleged assault involving a woman he had met while visiting the city. Officers later searched his hotel room and reported finding cash, drug paraphernalia and approximately 15 grams of crack cocaine.

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He was booked on robbery and drug-related charges. However, the felony robbery and drug trafficking charges were later dropped.

The Reno arrest was not the first time Willis had faced criminal proceedings. In 1992, he was charged in San Francisco over allegations that he assaulted and raped a woman who had been living with him. The case did not result in a conviction after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Fans Remember Both the Music and the Man

News of Victor Willis' death has renewed public interest in both his achievements with the Village People and the personal challenges that followed his rise to fame.

While his career will always be linked to some of disco's biggest hits, his own reflections on cocaine addiction have become an equally significant part of his story. By speaking openly about the devastating impact of drug dependency, Willis offered a rare and unfiltered account of how addiction can unravel even the most successful careers.

As fans revisit his music and celebrate his contribution to popular culture, they are also remembering the difficult chapters that shaped the final decades of his life.