The central dispute is no longer whether Hamas should disarm, but which comes first: Hamas surrendering its weapons or Israel withdrawing its forces from Gaza. That sequencing dispute has now erupted into a direct public clash between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, after Netanyahu said Israel rejects Trump's 15-point Gaza plan.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu delivered an unequivocal message: 'Israel rejects the 15-point document.' He said the Israel Defense Forces would not withdraw from Gaza until Hamas is 'genuinely disarmed', adding that Israel would continue acting against threats to its troops and citizens. Netanyahu also made clear that he believes disarmament must include both heavy and lighter weapons, rather than a limited surrender of military capabilities.

The rejection threatens to derail a US-backed framework that Trump had presented as a major breakthrough towards ending the conflict. The plan envisages Hamas disarmament, a phased Israeli withdrawal and a new Palestinian administrative structure for Gaza.

Netanyahu Draws Red Line Over Hamas Disarmament

Netanyahu's objection centres on what Israel considers a fundamental security requirement: Hamas must be stripped of its military capability before Israeli troops leave.

'The Israeli army will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed,' Netanyahu said, according to a readout from the Prime Minister's Office. He stressed that Israel wants 'real disarmament, not fictitious disarmament', meaning the removal of heavy weapons, lighter weapons and other military capabilities.

The Trump-backed roadmap was intended to establish a process for achieving both objectives. The 15-point document calls for Hamas's heavy weaponry, weapons production facilities, weapons depots and tunnel network to be addressed first, alongside arrangements for a broader transition in Gaza.

Netanyahu, however, has now rejected the document itself rather than simply seeking changes to its implementation. He said Israel remains in discussions with Washington, acknowledging that some American proposals are acceptable while others are not. But his remarks suggested that the Israeli government is prepared to resist pressure from its closest ally when it believes the proposed arrangements threaten national security.

Israel has rejected President Donald Trump’s 15-point Gaza plan, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying Israel will not withdraw from its current positions until Hamas is completely disarmed. Netanyahu has also said Israel did not agree to the latest U.S. backed draft and… pic.twitter.com/fTILA2EScx — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 9, 2026

Why Sequencing Dispute Has Stalled Trump's Gaza Plan

Trump announced the agreement on July 30, describing the proposed complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups as a 'monumental step' towards lasting peace and security. The announcement raised hopes that a framework could finally move the conflict beyond repeated cycles of ceasefires and renewed fighting.

But the disagreement over sequencing emerged almost immediately. Hamas officials have indicated that Israel must stop its military campaign and fulfil withdrawal commitments before it gives up its weapons. Israel's position is essentially the reverse: Hamas must first surrender its military capability before Israeli forces withdraw.

That creates a potentially crippling stalemate. If neither side is willing to make the first concession, the mechanism intended to move Gaza towards demilitarisation, Israeli withdrawal and civilian administration cannot easily begin. The US-backed framework also envisages Gaza's day-to-day administration eventually being transferred to a technocratic Palestinian committee operating under the oversight of Trump's Board of Peace. But without Israeli cooperation, the board's ability to implement the arrangement is severely constrained.

Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Raises Stakes

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For civilians in Gaza, the diplomatic dispute is unfolding against an already devastating humanitarian backdrop. The United Nations has reported that most of Gaza's population remains displaced, while access to water, healthcare, sanitation and other essential services remains severely restricted.

UNICEF said in July that about 1.9 million of Gaza's estimated 2.1 million people were displaced, with damaged infrastructure and restrictions continuing to affect humanitarian operations. The UN has also warned that areas under tighter Israeli control cover roughly 65 per cent of Gaza, placing additional pressure on civilians and aid organisations.

That makes the political deadlock more than a disagreement between Netanyahu and Trump. Every delay in establishing a workable security and governance arrangement risks prolonging instability for millions of Palestinians while leaving Israel concerned about renewed attacks.

For Trump, Netanyahu's rejection also presents a major diplomatic test. The US president has publicly portrayed the plan as a breakthrough, yet Israel's prime minister is now openly saying that his government does not accept it. Netanyahu further declared that, while he remains prime minister, 'no Palestinian state will arise', underscoring that the disagreement extends beyond the immediate question of Hamas's weapons.

The immediate question is therefore whether Washington can bridge the gap between Israel's demand for complete disarmament first and Hamas's demand for an Israeli military withdrawal first. Until that sequencing dispute is resolved, Trump's 15-point framework risks remaining a diplomatic blueprint rather than the pathway to ending the Gaza conflict.