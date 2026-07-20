Russia has carried out what Ukrainian officials described as the largest ballistic missile assault on Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion, intensifying pressure on Ukraine's air defences and raising fresh concerns about the security of the capital.

The overnight attack on 19 July saw Russian forces fire dozens of missiles alongside waves of drones targeting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had spent days stockpiling weapons before unleashing the barrage, which struck residential districts and critical infrastructure across the capital.

The attack comes as Ukraine continues to urge Western allies to provide additional Patriot missile interceptors and air defence systems.

Ukrainian military officials said the barrage combined ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and long-range drones, creating one of the most complex air attacks Kyiv has faced since the war began. Air raid alerts remained active for several hours as residents sheltered in underground stations, basements, and designated civil defence facilities across the city.

Largest Ballistic Strike Yet

Ukrainian authorities described the assault as the most intense ballistic missile attack on Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

According to officials, Russia fired around 40 missiles of various types alongside more than 120 attack drones during a five-hour assault. Ukrainian air defences intercepted many incoming threats, but several missiles penetrated defensive layers and caused widespread destruction.

The bombardment damaged buildings, triggered fires, and affected multiple districts across the city.

Casualties and Damage Reported

Emergency services were deployed throughout Kyiv as crews responded to collapsed structures, damaged residential buildings, and fires sparked by missile strikes and falling debris.

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Officials reported deaths and dozens of injuries following the attack, while residents spent hours sheltering from explosions across the capital. Several neighbourhoods suffered significant damage, forcing emergency workers to conduct overnight rescue operations in affected areas.

The attack also formed part of a broader wave of strikes affecting other Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv and Odesa.

Pressure Mounts for More Air Defences

The scale of the assault has reinforced Kyiv's argument that Ukraine urgently requires additional air defence support from its allies.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that shortages of Patriot interceptors leave Ukraine vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated missile attacks. Ukrainian officials argue that maintaining a reliable supply of air defence systems is essential for protecting both military assets and civilians.

Western governments have continued supplying military assistance to Ukraine since the start of the war, but Kyiv has argued that demand for advanced air defence systems continues to outpace available resources. Ukrainian officials maintain that strengthening the country's defensive shield remains one of the most urgent priorities as missile attacks intensify.

Ukraine's Air Defence Challenge Deepens

The latest barrage is unlikely to change the overall direction of the war, but it has once again exposed the growing pressure on Ukraine's defensive network.

For Kyiv's residents, the assault is another reminder that the threat of large-scale missile attacks remains constant. For Ukrainian officials, it reinforces the argument that additional Western air defence support remains critical as Russia continues its aerial campaign against major Ukrainian cities.