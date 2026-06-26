Benton County Treasurer Richard Renno has reportedly resigned from office after facing felony charges tied to allegations that he used the dating app Grindr to communicate with someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy, prompting the Attorney General's office to seek his removal from office.

Renno is facing charges of enticement or attempted enticement of a child and sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15. Prosecutors allege that the investigation began after authorities learned of online communications between Renno and what he believed to have been a 14-year-old boy.

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Treasurer Faces Serious Criminal Allegations

According to investigators, Renno used Grindr in August 2024 to send an explicit photograph to a minor to convince him to have sex with him. Renno had admitted to having these conversations on the app in two or three incidents, that the photo did indeed belong to him, and that he had been on the app for nearly a decade.

The criminal charges against Renno remain pending, and he has pleaded not guilty.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey referred to Renno's resignation as a 'win' for residents of Benton County, citing that it is a step towards 'restoring public trust.'

'When public officials violate the law and abandon their duties, I will act decisively to protect Missouri families,' Bailey added.

Attorney General Sought Immediate Removal

Following Renno's arrest, Attorney General Bailey filed a writ of quo warranto, a legal action used to challenge an elected official's right to continue serving in office.

His petition argued that Renno's criminal charges, incarceration, and inability to carry out his official duties prevented him from fulfilling the responsibilities of county treasurer. It also alleged that some of the online communications took place while he was in office.

Recently, quo warranto proceedings have often ended without the need for a court to issue a final removal order because the officials involved chose to resign first.

Attorney General Bailey's Office pointed to the resignations of former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and the former Mississippi County sheriff after similar legal proceedings were initiated. State officials said Renno's resignation likewise came after a petition was filed seeking to remove him from office.

'As history shows, corrupt officials faced with overwhelming evidence often choose to resign rather than face removal. That's exactly what happened here,' Attorney General Bailey said.

Resignation Ends Removal Effort, Not Criminal Case

Richard Renno resigned before the court ruled on the attorney general's request to remove him from office. Bailey welcomed the resignation, saying public officials accused of abandoning their duties should no longer serve the communities that elected them. He added that the resignation helps restore confidence in Benton County's local government.

Although Renno has left office, the criminal prosecution continues. The felony charges remain active, and the case is expected to move forward in Missouri's court system. If convicted, he could face significant penalties under state law.

The resignation resolves the question of who will serve as Benton County treasurer, but it does not affect the outcome of the criminal proceedings, which will ultimately be decided in court.