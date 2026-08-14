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A 17-year-old Massachusetts teenager has been charged with the double murder of his mother and younger brother after authorities linked the case to his use of ChatGPT for family-killing fantasies.

Arjun Aravind, a rising senior at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, faces two counts of murder over the deaths of Sudha Venkatesan, 45, and Siddharth Aravind, 14. The bodies were found at the family home on Martha Lane in Acton on Tuesday evening.

Arrest Follows Discovery at Family Home

Police were called to the Acton address just after 6:30 p.m. on 11 August after a tutor arrived for a scheduled appointment and could not contact the residents. Arjun's father, who had last seen his wife that morning when he left for work around 7 a.m., then requested a well-being check.

Officers found Siddharth dead on the first floor and Venkatesan in the basement, both showing obvious trauma. The precise cause of death awaits the medical examiner's ruling, and investigators are still determining whether any weapons were used.

The teenager and his mother's green Honda Accord were missing from the property. An overnight search ended when Wayland officers responding to an unrelated business alarm spotted the vehicle in a parking lot early on 12 August.

Arjun was inside and taken into custody without incident. Local police noted they had previously dealt with the family when Arjun was briefly reported missing as a runaway last year.

ChatGPT Fantasies Linked To Concerning Behaviour

17-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Connection with Death of Family Members in Acton https://t.co/wr4sQlyitf @ActonMAPolice pic.twitter.com/m93QbwkfMh — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) August 12, 2026

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the investigation showed Arjun had recently been demonstrating some concerning behaviour, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasy stories regarding the killing of his family.

'He was engaged in the use of ChatGPT in creating fantasy stories, kind of the Gothic novel kind of stories, asking questions, creating characters, asking what about this if this happened to that, and they seem to appear to relate to threats to his family,' she said.

These activities spanned recent months according to prosecutors. No motive has been publicly established. In addition to the murder counts he faces two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without authority and theft of a motor vehicle.

Ryan described the events as an unspeakable tragedy for the remaining family and the wider community.

Teen Held Without Bail After Court Appearance

Arjun was first arraigned on the vehicle-related charges in Lowell Juvenile Court on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday he appeared in Concord District Court to face the murder and assault charges, where a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Prosecutors requested he be held without bail due to the severity of the allegations. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on 11 September for a probable cause hearing.

His defence attorney Debra DeWitt requested a psychological evaluation, noting the family had sought support previously after moving to Acton for better educational opportunities. Items corresponding to the murder scene were reportedly found in the recovered car.

Authorities continue to examine digital evidence from the ChatGPT interactions and await further forensic results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The case remains under active review by Middlesex prosecutors as of 14 August 2026.